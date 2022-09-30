ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan makes MLS history with a sensational strike from 56 yards out to score the longest free kick in the league's records

On Wednesday night Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made Major League Soccer history by breaking the record for the longest free kick scored. In the 36th minute of action against Charlotte FC, Zelarayan lined up to take a quick free kick when he then glanced up and saw goal keeper Kristijan Kahlina about 15 yards off his line.
