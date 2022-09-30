Read full article on original website
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan makes MLS history with a sensational strike from 56 yards out to score the longest free kick in the league's records
On Wednesday night Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made Major League Soccer history by breaking the record for the longest free kick scored. In the 36th minute of action against Charlotte FC, Zelarayan lined up to take a quick free kick when he then glanced up and saw goal keeper Kristijan Kahlina about 15 yards off his line.
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after missing the first two weeks of training camp
21 Of The Best (And Scariest) Haunted Travel Destinations Across The US
Halloween road trip, anyone?
Houston welcomes the country's first multi-story 3D printed home
Houston welcomes the first 3D printed, multi-level home in the U.S. Builders and researchers say the home will be energy efficient and feature concrete walls with unique curves.
