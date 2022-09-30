Read full article on original website
Common Ground: Renovation of Sebeka’s Finnish Built Log Schoolhouse
A Finnish built log schoolhouse on display in Sebeka’s community park served children 135 years ago in School District 26 in Red Eye Township, Minnesota. The log schoolhouse’s condition has deteriorated and after it was learned it may be one of just two Finnish built schoolhouses left in the United States, the Sebeka Historical Society moved forward in its effort to preserve this historic Log Schoolhouse.
Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners
In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.
Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season
Fall is officially upon us, which means Halloween isn’t too far behind, and you can’t have either fall or Halloween without pumpkins. There’s no better place to get pumpkins than your local family pumpkin patch. Boys-N-Berries, a family farm in the Brainerd area, started with a dad...
Park Rapids Celebrates Autumn with Carters’ Farm Fall Festival
Autumn is finally here, and with the new season comes time to enjoy its many delights, some of which can be found in Park Rapids during the Carters’ Farm Fall Festival. The festival runs every weekend through the month of October and boasts a variety of activities, like live music, animals, and an assortment of games. All these attractions are there because the festival is made by family for family.
Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.
Local Educator Gives Loon Presentation at New York Mills Public Library
Did you know that Minnesota is the only state with the loon as its state bird? That’s just one of the many fun facts about the animal that was taught by Steve Maanum during his presentation on loons, held last week at the New York Mills Public Library. Maanum’s...
Breezy Point Fashion Show Raises Funds for Defibrillator to Help First Responders
Glitz, glamor, and fashion were all on stage at the Breezy Point Resort last week. To help the Pequot Lakes Police Department raise money for a new defibrillator, a fashion show was held with the style and theme going back to the ’50s. The Pequot Lakes Police Department and...
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
School workers in Pequot Lakes unanimously vote to authorize strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- School workers in Pequot Lakes voted unanimously to authorize a strike and filed a 10-day notice Thursday that workers could begin their strike on Oct. 11.Custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses represented by the Service Employees International Union say they hope the strike will ensure a "fair contract."The Pequot Lakes School Board said in a letter sent to staff and family that they are "committed to negotiating in good faith while honoring our outstanding staff with competitive compensation increases and being financial stewards for our taxpayers."The district says it offered a wage increase the...
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10
RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle, when they collided.
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
Defensive-Minded Brainerd Boys Soccer Excited for Playoffs
The Brainerd boys soccer team is approaching the end of the regular season and are currently ranked third in the Central Lakes Conference with an 8-3-4 record. With the postseason right around the corner, the Warriors are looking to focus on the little things. One key thing for the Warriors...
Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit
RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
