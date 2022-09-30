ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pillager, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Common Ground: Renovation of Sebeka’s Finnish Built Log Schoolhouse

A Finnish built log schoolhouse on display in Sebeka’s community park served children 135 years ago in School District 26 in Red Eye Township, Minnesota. The log schoolhouse’s condition has deteriorated and after it was learned it may be one of just two Finnish built schoolhouses left in the United States, the Sebeka Historical Society moved forward in its effort to preserve this historic Log Schoolhouse.
SEBEKA, MN
lptv.org

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.
RANDALL, MN
lptv.org

Park Rapids Celebrates Autumn with Carters’ Farm Fall Festival

Autumn is finally here, and with the new season comes time to enjoy its many delights, some of which can be found in Park Rapids during the Carters’ Farm Fall Festival. The festival runs every weekend through the month of October and boasts a variety of activities, like live music, animals, and an assortment of games. All these attractions are there because the festival is made by family for family.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Pillager, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
lptv.org

Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds

The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
MOTLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Shrubs#Native Plants#Great River Greening#The Pillager High School
CBS Minnesota

School workers in Pequot Lakes unanimously vote to authorize strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- School workers in Pequot Lakes voted unanimously to authorize a strike and filed a 10-day notice Thursday that workers could begin their strike on Oct. 11.Custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses represented by the Service Employees International Union say they hope the strike will ensure a "fair contract."The Pequot Lakes School Board said in a letter sent to staff and family that they are "committed to negotiating in good faith while honoring our outstanding staff with competitive compensation increases and being financial stewards for our taxpayers."The district says it offered a wage increase the...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin

A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10

RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle, when they collided.
CBS Minnesota

Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
WAITE PARK, MN
lptv.org

Defensive-Minded Brainerd Boys Soccer Excited for Playoffs

The Brainerd boys soccer team is approaching the end of the regular season and are currently ranked third in the Central Lakes Conference with an 8-3-4 record. With the postseason right around the corner, the Warriors are looking to focus on the little things. One key thing for the Warriors...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit

RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy