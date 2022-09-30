Read full article on original website
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
Garbage Truck in Cane Bay catches fire due to battery explosion
Berkeley County, S.C. ( WCIV) — At about 12:30 p.m. today a garbage truck on Silent Bluff in Cane Bay caught fire after it's battery exploded. Two homes were damaged and two vehicles in addition to the garbage truck was destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
Crash blocks multiple lanes on I-26 eastbound near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:04 AM) -- As of just after 7 a.m., all lanes are reopen. Traffic is expected to still move slowly as the backup lessens. A crash has closed down the left three lanes of a portion of I-26 eastbound Tuesday. The incident is...
James Island drainage systems were put to the test during Hurricane Ian
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Improvements to the James Island Draining system were put to the test during Hurricane Ian, but many residents still saw flooding and deep standing water. Taylor Sloan said she was one of the lucky ones on her street during Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters only came...
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Charleston's "Mama" passes away at 101-years old
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Elizabeth "Mama" R. Armstrong passed away Friday, September 30th, at 101 years old. Elizabeth is a Charleston native, born on Christmas in 1920. During her lifetime, Mama enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception was held at the...
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Red Cross deploys Summerville man to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since Hurricane Ian swamped the southeast, nearly 1,500 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to provide food, shelter, and comfort for people facing what Hurricane Ian left behind. Jeff Roediger, a Red Cross volunteer from Summerville, has been helping out in South Carolina and was...
Burke High & Simmons-Pickney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pickney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
Chris Singleton makes book stop at North Charleston elementary school Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton made a stop in the Lowcountry Monday to speak to students about his book "Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor." Singleton told students at A.C. Corcoran Elementary that the biggest lesson in the book was for every child to...
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
Ambulances stay parked: Berkeley Co. EMS facing a nearly 50 percent staffing shortage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Like many others, the Berkeley County EMS system has been dealing with staffing shortages. But new information, given exclusively to ABC News 4 shows these vacancies could be nearing a breaking point. “Here in Berkeley County, we need to hire about 24 paramedics and four...
2 WWII brides & friends celebrate 97th birthday together
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — This past September, two WWII brides celebrated their 97th birthday together. Piepsi Joyce, from Austria, and Kitty Snyder, from England, met American soldiers during WWII and moved to the United States. Joyce and Snyder connected years ago through an article written by The Post and...
DV survivors raising awareness at Mt. Pleasant event Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — My Sister's House is hosting an event at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on Thursday, October 6th, to raise awareness of intimate partner violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event starts at 10 a.m. It will feature brave domestic violence survivors who share...
