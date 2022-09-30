ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Park Rapids Celebrates Autumn with Carters’ Farm Fall Festival

Autumn is finally here, and with the new season comes time to enjoy its many delights, some of which can be found in Park Rapids during the Carters’ Farm Fall Festival. The festival runs every weekend through the month of October and boasts a variety of activities, like live music, animals, and an assortment of games. All these attractions are there because the festival is made by family for family.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
In Business: Bemidji’s Hatchet House Hits the Mark with Customers

A new business in Bemidji is hitting the mark with customers of all ages and creating new experiences – or should that be new axe-periences?. The Hatchet House of Bemidji is the first of its kind to open in the city and honors the legacy of the lumberjack Paul Bunyan through its main draw, axe throwing.
BEMIDJI, MN
White Earth Man Receives 10 Years in Prison for Assault of a Minor

A White Earth man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for the 2020 assault of a child on the White Earth Reservation. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Edward Duane Fairbanks, 30, assaulted the victim on July 8th, 2020. Fairbanks reportedly shoved the child, who was under Fairbanks’ care, into a table intentionally. The child sustained serious injuries as a result.
WHITE EARTH, MN

