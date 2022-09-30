Read full article on original website
How can California workers transition to green energy jobs?
California likes to see itself as a leader in climate policy. But transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy also will mean a major reshuffling for workers. What happens to workers in the oil and gas industry whose jobs may disappear? Will California have people with the right skills to fill new jobs in the growing green energy sector?
Health care workers union is using ballot measures to remedy low wages amid a workforce shortage
California’s largest health care workers union is no stranger to taking its fights to the ballot — both statewide and locally. In the past five years, it has pitched to voters initiatives on issues ranging from staffing at dialysis clinics to price caps for specific health care providers.
'A very positive step' | Civil rights attorney weighs in California decriminalizing jaywalking
CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law decriminalizing jaywalking in California. It comes after many called for change following a Sacramento case. A caught-on-camera incident from back in April 2017 showed a man being beaten by a Sacramento police officer during a jaywalking stop in South Sacramento. The video sparked outrage.
Does California recycle water? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question is from Steven Kimes. He asked: "Why is the state of California not pursuing water recycling? San Diego provides 7% of its drinking water from recycling. It would seem to be the only viable long-term solution." San Diego and much of Southern...
Hope and prayer: California churches battle abortion ballot measure
From the pulpit of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session. Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last...
Resident sues wood products company over California wildfire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man who lost his home in a wildfire last month has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property. The Mill fire started near the Roseburg...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
What would Lance Christensen do as California schools superintendent?
In the past two years, public education has been redefined by the COVID pandemic and the renewed fight for social justice. Lance Christensen’s candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction is very much a response to the state’s handling of both. Christensen says he’s speaking up for parents...
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
How to get free rides during California Clean Air Day (and the rest of the week)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People can find a free ride on Wednesday from several transportation services throughout the Greater Sacramento area. Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. "Transportation is the single biggest source of air pollution...
What you need to know about the upcoming tax extension deadline | To The Point Q & A
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a lot going on in October. Besides Halloween, middle-class inflation checks are supposed to hit bank accounts, and student loan info for debt relief is set to come out. Plus, the tax extension deadline is also coming up. As many know, taxes are typically...
Native American students hope a new education law helps reverse years of misinformation
Sixteen-year-old Raven Casas recalled one English assignment where her teacher sent the students a link to a website called “Native American Artifacts.” The students had to select an artifact and write about its symbolism. But when Casas clicked on the link she found images of merchandise touting the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the...
Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition. From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say...
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
