ABC10

How can California workers transition to green energy jobs?

California likes to see itself as a leader in climate policy. But transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy also will mean a major reshuffling for workers. What happens to workers in the oil and gas industry whose jobs may disappear? Will California have people with the right skills to fill new jobs in the growing green energy sector?
ABC10

Does California recycle water? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question is from Steven Kimes. He asked: "Why is the state of California not pursuing water recycling? San Diego provides 7% of its drinking water from recycling. It would seem to be the only viable long-term solution." San Diego and much of Southern...
ABC10

Newsom signs more than 100 bills in day, more remain on desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than 100 bills in the last 24 hours but his desk remains full with nearly 100 more remaining from the latest legislative session. Some larger, controversial bills include a bill that would decriminalize jaywalking. Newsom previously vetoed a similar bill last...
ABC10

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
ABC10

Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
ABC10

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
ABC10

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the...
ABC10

Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
ABC10

