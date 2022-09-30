ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD officer investigating Brooklyn shooting opens fire, striking suspect in leg: officials

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer opened fire on a suspect in Brooklyn on Thursday night, striking the man in the leg, police said.

The officer was patrolling in the area after two men were shot earlier in the night, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The shooting happened at Kosciusko Street and Broadway around 9:30 p.m.

One of the men was shot in the right leg and the right arm, while the other man was shot in the left hand. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A short time later, members of the 81st Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team chased and apprehended an armed suspect in the shooting, Maddrey said. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

Officers continued to patrol and talk to witnesses in the area, Maddrey said. Two officers saw another suspect and engaged in a short pursuit near Van Buren Street and Patchen Avenue.

“They see the male grab his waist, turn towards them,” Maddrey said. “One of the officers fired two rounds, striking the male in his right, lower leg.”

The injured man ran into a Patchen Avenue building and tried to get into an apartment, but the officers took him into custody before he could get inside, police said. They provided aid and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No firearm was recovered as of early Friday.

There were two men inside the apartment the suspect had tried to enter, Maddrey said. Both men were taken to the 81st Precinct as part of the investigation.

The officer who opened fire is assigned to the Intelligence Division, officials said. Police have not yet released any additional details, but they asked anyone with information to come forward.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

