Passion and commotion flooded the Rose Bowl as Mexico took on Peru in preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine to bid for 2030 men’s football World Cup with Spain and Portugal
Ukraine will join Spain’s and Portugal’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup in a move sanctioned by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Confirmation of the partnership is expected at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. It is understood that Ukraine, which has been under full-scale invasion by Russia since 24 February, will host one of the tournament’s groups if the bid is successful. Spain and Portugal confirmed two years ago that they would make a joint proposal to host in 2030 and the addition of Ukraine would give it a new dimension.
UEFA・
Worldwide fertiliser shortage prompts Peru to turn to bird poo
As countries around the world wrestle with shortages of imported fertiliser as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Peru has turned to a tried and tested alternative: bird poo. In the 19th century, fortunes were made and lost on guano, the potent excrement of fish-eating seabirds which was...
Comments / 0