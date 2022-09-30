Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fatal Crash in Bingham County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that happened just before 7:30 this Sunday morning at Northbound U.S. 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on U.S. 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pocatello woman delivering medical supplies, aid to Ukrainian refugees
In March, KPVI introduced you to Lena Contor. Contor lives in Pocatello but is originally from Ukraine. She was working to get her mom, Olga, out of Ukraine. So at the First Friday Artwalk in March, Contor sold Ukrainian foods and other goods to raise money to help her mom.
