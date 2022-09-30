ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Tony Gonsolin Was ‘Pretty Nervous’ In Return To Dodgers Rotation

Tony Gonsolin returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday to start against the Colorado Rockies after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. Although the Dodgers suffered a second consecutive loss, it was a positive night for Gonsolin as he pitched two innings while throwing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?

The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Feeling Confident Heading Into 2022 NLDS

Tyler Anderson made his final start of the regular season on Sunday and turned in another strong performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies. Although he took the loss, the left-hander pitched five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out a career-high 10 batters, which he has previously done two other times for the Rockies. “It’s good,” Anderson said about the quality outing in his final start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies

Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Jaime Jarrín Day Established, Plus Key To City Received & Dodgers Rename Dodger Stadium Broadcast Booth

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles honored Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is in his 64th and final season with the club. The ceremony was held this past Saturday, roughly one hour prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies. Among those in attendance included Senator Alex Padilla, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Edward James Olmos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Tony Gonsolin Reinstated, Andre Jackson Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the 15-day injured list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin returns after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. The Dodgers initially believed his absence would be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Filling Piggyback Role With Julio Urías

With Tony Gonsolin returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday, and Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw starting the final two games of the regular season, it squeezed Andrew Heaney out of a spot and into another appearance out of the bullpen. Having last pitched on September 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Resuming Baseball Activities

With less than a week before the Los Angeles Dodgers host Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the status of Chris Taylor remains in question due to neck tightness. Taylor was scratched from the lineup this past Saturday and didn’t play in any of the next three games. He also did not start the finale of the regular season and won’t be available to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Potentially Being Left Off NLDS Roster

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Tony Gonsolin on Monday, Blake Treinen availability for the postseason remains in question, and now there is injury concern with Chris Taylor that could keep him off the National League Division Series roster. Taylor was scratched from the Dodgers lineup on Saturday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Justin Turner Bobblehead Night

After a narrow 2-1 loss on Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers play their second-to-last game of the regular season at Dodger Stadium against the Colorado Rockies. With the series tied at two games a piece, the Dodgers send Julio Urías to the mound for the 31st time this year as the left-handed ace looks to earn his 18th win on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

