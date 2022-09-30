Tyler Anderson made his final start of the regular season on Sunday and turned in another strong performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies. Although he took the loss, the left-hander pitched five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out a career-high 10 batters, which he has previously done two other times for the Rockies. “It’s good,” Anderson said about the quality outing in his final start.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO