dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
dodgerblue.com
Tony Gonsolin Was ‘Pretty Nervous’ In Return To Dodgers Rotation
Tony Gonsolin returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday to start against the Colorado Rockies after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. Although the Dodgers suffered a second consecutive loss, it was a positive night for Gonsolin as he pitched two innings while throwing...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?
The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Feeling Confident Heading Into 2022 NLDS
Tyler Anderson made his final start of the regular season on Sunday and turned in another strong performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies. Although he took the loss, the left-hander pitched five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out a career-high 10 batters, which he has previously done two other times for the Rockies. “It’s good,” Anderson said about the quality outing in his final start.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Help Dodgers Snap Losing Streak Against Rockies
Clayton Kershaw looked sharp as the Los Angeles Dodgers closed out the 2022 regular season with a franchise-record 111 wins by snapping a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies made MLB history by notching back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Heading into the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Dustin May Completes Simulated Game, Feeling Healthy For Potential Return In NLDS
Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers concluding their regular season schedule, Dustin May and Blake Treinen each participated in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium as both work toward getting healthy in time for the start of National League Division Series. May pitched two innings, primarily facing Hanser Alberto and...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies
Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Day Established, Plus Key To City Received & Dodgers Rename Dodger Stadium Broadcast Booth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles honored Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is in his 64th and final season with the club. The ceremony was held this past Saturday, roughly one hour prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies. Among those in attendance included Senator Alex Padilla, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Edward James Olmos.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tony Gonsolin Reinstated, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the 15-day injured list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin returns after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. The Dodgers initially believed his absence would be...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Filling Piggyback Role With Julio Urías
With Tony Gonsolin returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday, and Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw starting the final two games of the regular season, it squeezed Andrew Heaney out of a spot and into another appearance out of the bullpen. Having last pitched on September 29,...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Resuming Baseball Activities
With less than a week before the Los Angeles Dodgers host Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the status of Chris Taylor remains in question due to neck tightness. Taylor was scratched from the lineup this past Saturday and didn’t play in any of the next three games. He also did not start the finale of the regular season and won’t be available to play.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman: ‘Very Meaningful’ Winning Roy Campanella Award In First Season With Dodgers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract, they not only added a perennial All-Star to the organization but another active member in the community. Freeman’s impact in his first season with the Dodgers has extended into the clubhouse and beyond, and that played...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts In Final Game Of Regular Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, but have a chance to end the regular season on a positive note as Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for a final start before the postseason. After scoring a combined 16 runs in the first two...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Potentially Being Left Off NLDS Roster
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Tony Gonsolin on Monday, Blake Treinen availability for the postseason remains in question, and now there is injury concern with Chris Taylor that could keep him off the National League Division Series roster. Taylor was scratched from the Dodgers lineup on Saturday and...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Justin Turner Bobblehead Night
After a narrow 2-1 loss on Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers play their second-to-last game of the regular season at Dodger Stadium against the Colorado Rockies. With the series tied at two games a piece, the Dodgers send Julio Urías to the mound for the 31st time this year as the left-handed ace looks to earn his 18th win on the season.
