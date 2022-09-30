ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Ty Dolla Sign and Mustard Drop Lil Durk-Featuring “My Friends,” Announce Collab Album

Ty Dolla Sign and Mustard teamed up for a collaborative album, and they’ve shared the first single, “My Friends” featuring Lil Durk. Over some colorful, brassy production from the always-reliable DJ/producer, Ty shares his appreciation for those closest to him. Durk provides a different energy, but sounds just as home atop the vibrant beat.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Lloyd Banks – ‘Socialize’

The Course Of The Inevitable 2 dropped in the summer and fans of the PLK were very pleased because he gave them exactly what they want from him. The beats grimy, dark and the raps were solid, as usual. Since dropping the LP, Banks has put out the ‘Dead Roses‘...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Roddy Ricch
Power 102.9 NoCo

Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style

Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Dating Rumors Heat Up With Album Release Gift

Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea have yet to confirm that they are a couple, but they’ve continued to fuel the rumor mill following the release of Lanez’s latest project. On Saturday (October 1), the rapper took to Instagram to share a gift he received in celebration of his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What. The Reel first seems to show a bottle of wine, delivered in a case that is seen sitting on a board with a bunch of grapes and a corkscrew.
MUSIC
Complex

Newest XO Signee Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP

The Weeknd’s XO Records continues to grow as their newest signee Chxrry22 released her debut EP The Other Side. The 7-track project fits right into XO’s style with sultry vocals and moody beats scattered across its brief 20-minute runtime. The production was mainly handled in-house by Sensei Bueno, but veteran producer Childish Major also has his fingerprints on the closing track “Wasteland.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Live Life Fast
HipHopDX.com

Quavo & Takeoff Shed Light On Migos Breakup: ‘We Stand On Loyalty’

Quavo and Takeoff have addressed Migos breaking up following rumors circulating earlier this year. As they prepare to release their Only Built for Infinity Links project on Friday (October 7), the Atlanta duo stopped by REVOLT TV’s Big Facts podcast. During the conversation, they spoke about the situation with Migos and whether they’ll get back to making music together in the future.
MUSIC
one37pm.com

FILA and Shakur Estate Launch Collection Honoring Tupac

If you’ve ever been to Cali, then you definitely know “California Knows How To Party.” Nobody brought the party better than Tupac, and that’s a sentiment that continues to ring true till this day. By now, you all should be familiar with Pac’s cultural impact on both music and fashion (check out the style article we did for his birthday here), as style was a part of his story and his legacy has left a lasting mark. In an era defined by streetwear, he was a trendsetter, and his influence on the aesthetic of 90’s hip-hop and beyond has stood the test of time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Montreal Artists Freakey and Fouki Party in A Mansion in “Caméléon”

Montreal artists Freakey and Fouki blend into their lavish lifestyle in the video for their latest single “Caméléon.”. On the track’s chorus, Fouki brags about being visible everywhere, from inside the house all the way to giant billboards across the city. The video begins with Fouki and Freakey chilling in a mansion by themselves but turns into a massive party later, featuring a cameo from fellow Montreal rapper Rowjay.
MUSIC
Complex

Rihanna on Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I’m Nervous But I’m Excited’

Rihanna is “nervous” but “excited” about headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. On Tuesday, a TMZ paparazzo caught up with Rihanna outside a grocery store in the Los Angeles area, ultimately spurring some brief but coverage-worthy remarks about the wildly anticipated performance. But first, the clip in question (seen below) gave us a candid observation from Rihanna, who highlighted the footage-gathering methods of this particular paparazzo.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy