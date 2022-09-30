ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored

The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Thursday Night Football#American Football
Wichita Eagle

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Williams Likely Will Not Debut Until ‘Good Time After Bye’

The Detroit Lions' offense has been able to execute at a high level through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level, despite dealing with a multitude of injuries to key weapons the past couple of weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems. But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around

Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn’s Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Daniel Jones “Feels Good” After Limited Practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has tried to build a reputation based on toughness and reliability. But the second part has been tricky for the fourth-year quarterback, who has yet to play a full season since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2019. Jones, who suffered a sprained left ankle in...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Josh Paschal Has Been Waiting ‘Whole Life’ to Make NFL Debut

When the Detroit Lions drafted Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a surprise to plenty. Yet, what was even more surprising was the news that he was going to miss a significant portion of the beginning of his rookie season. Paschal was placed on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp, and has been out of action ever since.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that wide receiver Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is progressing as the team will aim for him to make his return to the field this Sunday in Cleveland after being sidelined the first four weeks with a hamstring injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

At 2-2, Just About Anything is Possible

NASHVILLE – Three’s a crowd. That is no secret. So, what is 15? That is the number of NFL teams that have matching 2-2 records four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and the way Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard figures it, that is a dream come true for league officials.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels is all smiles now that his team (1-3) has finally landed in the win column. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy