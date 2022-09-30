Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much
Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth. ”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the...
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Wichita Eagle
How KC Chiefs turned one quote into a win in Tampa. And a talk with the guy who said it
The home-team locker room inside Raymond James Stadium is marked by a set of double doors painted a bright shade of red. At about 11:45 p.m. in Tampa, I planted myself directly outside them. The objective is to find the guy who might have unwittingly played the biggest factor in...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Fumbles Away Chance at Stellar Day vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts came into Week 4 confident after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts were ready to get the season back on track and fired up to play a Tennessee Titans team that has had their number the past few years. Unfortunately, the Colts could not keep the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Wichita Eagle
Jameson Williams Likely Will Not Debut Until ‘Good Time After Bye’
The Detroit Lions' offense has been able to execute at a high level through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level, despite dealing with a multitude of injuries to key weapons the past couple of weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Colts Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are on a one-step-forward/two-steps-back trajectory early on this season. It's to be expectant on some level, with a new head coach, quarterback, and systems. But Broncos Country is alarmed at how familiar it all looks. With Russell Wilson in the fold, competence was supposed to be returning...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Wichita Eagle
Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
Wichita Eagle
Quick Hits: Replacing Chinn’s Production, 49ers Challenging Defense, Winning + More
"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad knowing that he was a guy once healthy, cause he was kind of banged up during training camp, once healthy could play at a really high level. We have Marquis Blair who we elevated last week. Obviously losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult. He's a great player. But we don't want to rush it. His health comes first. Those other guys will be available."
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Jones “Feels Good” After Limited Practice
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has tried to build a reputation based on toughness and reliability. But the second part has been tricky for the fourth-year quarterback, who has yet to play a full season since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2019. Jones, who suffered a sprained left ankle in...
Wichita Eagle
Josh Paschal Has Been Waiting ‘Whole Life’ to Make NFL Debut
When the Detroit Lions drafted Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a surprise to plenty. Yet, what was even more surprising was the news that he was going to miss a significant portion of the beginning of his rookie season. Paschal was placed on the physically unable to perform list before the start of training camp, and has been out of action ever since.
Wichita Eagle
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Believe He’s Played with Better Skill Players Than Now
PHILADELPHIA – Jason Kelce has been around many good offenses during his 12 years with the Eagles. This latest edition has a chance to be the best, better than 2013 and 2017, he said on Wednesday afternoon. “Skill position-wise, I don’t know that I’ve been a part of receiving...
Wichita Eagle
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that wide receiver Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is progressing as the team will aim for him to make his return to the field this Sunday in Cleveland after being sidelined the first four weeks with a hamstring injury.
Wichita Eagle
At 2-2, Just About Anything is Possible
NASHVILLE – Three’s a crowd. That is no secret. So, what is 15? That is the number of NFL teams that have matching 2-2 records four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and the way Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard figures it, that is a dream come true for league officials.
Wichita Eagle
‘The Houdini of our era’: How Patrick Mahomes met the moment and willed Chiefs to win
If you’re a Mahomes-ologist, you reckoned earlier last week that the game on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium might just mean a little something more. The Chiefs were coming off a discombobulated and distressing 20-17 loss in Indianapolis, and this sixth and likely last (again) matchup between Mahomes and Tom Brady loomed large.
Wichita Eagle
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels is all smiles now that his team (1-3) has finally landed in the win column. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
