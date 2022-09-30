(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are gearing up for an open house and drive-thru style breakfast this weekend. The Red Oak Fire Department is hosting its 2022 pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser and open house from 9-11 a.m. at the fire station on the east side of 1904 North Broadway in Red Oak. On Monday morning of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says they will be implementing the "drive-thru" method again this year after seeing success with it last year.

RED OAK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO