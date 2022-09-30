Read full article on original website
Undefeated Kuemper Catholic travels to Treynor for 1A-8 district showdown
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s rise to one of the top teams in Class 1A has come behind pure dominance on both sides of the ball. The KMA state No. 4 and KMAland No. 2 Knights (6-0 overall, 3-0 1A District 8) have outscored opponents by over 38 points per game this season.
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
Elmwood-Murdock extends winning streak, readies for district title game against Weeping Water
(Murdock, Neb.) -- Carrying the momentum from three straight victories, the Elmwood-Murdock Knights (5-1) are preparing for a major district matchup with Weeping Water (3-3) Friday. Last week, Elmwood-Murdock extended its win streak with a 65-30 thrashing of Conestoga (1-5). “It’s great anytime you can get a win against a...
KMAland Golf (10/4): Heelan boys qualify for state, Maryville takes down East Atchison
(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys qualified for state while Maryville’s girls beat East Atchison in KMAland golf on Tuesday. BOYS: Iowa Class 4A District Golf at Council Bluffs. Bishop Heelan Catholic qualified for the Class 4A state golf tournament with a third-place finish at the Council Bluffs district on Tuesday.
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
Funeral services set for legendary KMAland coach Blunt
(KMAland) -- Funeral services have been set for legendary KMAland boys basketball coach Kevin Blunt. The funeral service is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton while the visitation is at 5 PM Friday. Blunt, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 58,...
Kevin E. Blunt, 58, Stanton, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for either a scholarship fund in Kevin's name or a landscaping project at the Villisca Golf Course. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Dorothy Arlene Moody, 75, Herman, Nebraska
Service:, Private Family Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment. Location: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children Transportation Fund. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright & City Clerk Mary Bolton
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Mills County board discusses flood buyout properties
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property. After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
Red Oak Fire Department to host open house, pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are gearing up for an open house and drive-thru style breakfast this weekend. The Red Oak Fire Department is hosting its 2022 pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser and open house from 9-11 a.m. at the fire station on the east side of 1904 North Broadway in Red Oak. On Monday morning of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says they will be implementing the "drive-thru" method again this year after seeing success with it last year.
Washington man sentenced for federal drug crimes in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) – A Washington man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on drug charges following his arrest in Pottawattamie County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge stems from a traffic accident in June 2021 on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for meth distribution
(Council Bluffs) – A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski was sentenced Friday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polinski will also be required to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
