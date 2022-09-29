ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming

Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury

The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Baker Mayfield

The noise around Carolina Panthers QB, Baker Mayfield, continues to get louder. Mayfield played terribly in Week 4 as the Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. In the game, the former first-overall pick turned the ball over three times and had five passes batted down. ESPN media personality, Stephen...
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game

New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
Panthers WR DJ Moore has interesting reaction to Matt Rhule comment

Wherever Baker Mayfield goes, issues with his wide receivers seem to follow. That has remained true with the Carolina Panthers, where DJ Moore appeared to throw subtle shade at Mayfield on Friday. Moore seemed to take exception with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who claimed the receivers need to help...
Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Already Learned More Offense With Chiefs Than His 5 Great Seasons In Pittsburgh

JuJu Smith-Schuster has become another standout in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver factory. Selected in the second round, 62nd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster evolved into a very good NFL wide receiver. He spent the first few seasons alongside Antonio Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver, before eventually taking the over as the top target for Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
