Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach home for sale, listed at $29.5 million
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Influential hip-hop artist Lil Wayne may have grown up in New Orleans’s impoverished 17th Ward, but despite his rough start in life, he’s achieved success and is often regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Lil Wayne, who turned 40...
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk
Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
Click10.com
Violent brawl on streets of South Beach caught on camera
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video of a recent brawl that took place on the streets of South Beach is drawing attention for several reasons. “It was very unique,” said local business owner Mitch Novick. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”. The sound of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cltampa.com
Rapper Lil Wayne is selling his Florida mansion for $29.5 million
Rapper and Young Money founder Lil Wayne is selling his giant Florida mansion, and he's asking quite a bit more than "A Milli." Located at 6480 Allison Rd., in Miami Beach, the waterfront home sits on the extremely affluent Allison Island, a roughly 35-acre island in Biscayne Bay. Built in 2017, the 10,278-square-foot contemporary home comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well a movie theater with suede wall coverings, a pool, a mahogany-clad entryway, and a great room with 22-foot-high ceilings.
Massive wave sweeps people off boardwalk
Six people were injured after a massive wave swept bystanders off a Miami boardwalk after Hurricane Ian.
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters
MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
3 Miami Eateries Land On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
WSVN-TV
BSO stop two suspects in near Fort Lauderdale who are accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) —The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
islandernews.com
"We're always scared to lose (the beach),” Friday morning waves overtake most of Key Biscayne beaches
Rising tides meant rising concerns Friday morning as the Atlantic Ocean's 2-3-foot waves came flowing, unusually high, into the beaches of Key Biscayne Beach and at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. "We're getting a lot of water halfway into the beach access," said Bill Baggs manager Jorge Brito,...
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
NBC Miami
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze.
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
wflx.com
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
miamitimesonline.com
DeAnne Connolly Graham dies
Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0