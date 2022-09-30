ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk

Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Violent brawl on streets of South Beach caught on camera

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Video of a recent brawl that took place on the streets of South Beach is drawing attention for several reasons. “It was very unique,” said local business owner Mitch Novick. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”. The sound of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cltampa.com

Rapper Lil Wayne is selling his Florida mansion for $29.5 million

Rapper and Young Money founder Lil Wayne is selling his giant Florida mansion, and he's asking quite a bit more than "A Milli." Located at 6480 Allison Rd., in Miami Beach, the waterfront home sits on the extremely affluent Allison Island, a roughly 35-acre island in Biscayne Bay. Built in 2017, the 10,278-square-foot contemporary home comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well a movie theater with suede wall coverings, a pool, a mahogany-clad entryway, and a great room with 22-foot-high ceilings.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters

MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
LAUDERHILL, FL
wflx.com

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

DeAnne Connolly Graham dies

Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
