Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO