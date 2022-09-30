Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown to Get Small Neighborhood Grocery Store
There are themes that run through the dozen plus years I’ve written about downtown. The interest in parking and homelessness sometimes seems bottomless. Both topics pale, however, to the topic of a grocery store. Non-downtown residents seem to obsess about it as much as downtown residents. Husband and wife, and multi-business owners Jesse Newmister and Margaret Stolfi (Kaizen, Tako Taco) have decided to make their own statement in the conversation by opening Red Panda Grocery at 123 South Central Street, most recently home to Hen Hoc Butcher shop.
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
wvlt.tv
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
UT students wait outside for 17 hours to sign an apartment lease for next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although the first day isn't for ten months, some apartments within walking distance of the University of Tennessee campus are nearly sold out for the 2023- 2024 school year. According to some students, it's a competitive process to get nearby housing. "It's really hard to get...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
insideofknoxville.com
Hong’s Kitchen Opens at Pretentious Glass
It’s hard to know the best way to spin this story, which is really two great stories in one. The first narrative thread is that Vic Scott and Josh Coates, owners of Seoul Brothers in Marble City Market, are opening a second concept sharing a different spin on the foods that we’ve come to love. It’s a testament to their success that just a year into operations, they are expanding into a new venture.
New cocktail bar brings wonderland to East Tennessee
A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
insideofknoxville.com
Second Bell Festival was Chill (and Pretty Cool, Too)
Why would Rusty Odom plan a music festival for cold weather? Doesn’t he know we’ve loved the warm August sunshine at the previous festivals? Seriously, while it was a little chilly, most of us would take that over the brutal heat at previous festivals. It wasn’t really that cold and, miraculously, the monsoon that was predicted all week dissipated by concert time leaving only a brief mist to fall over the two-day festival.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
WATE
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
