Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown to Get Small Neighborhood Grocery Store

There are themes that run through the dozen plus years I’ve written about downtown. The interest in parking and homelessness sometimes seems bottomless. Both topics pale, however, to the topic of a grocery store. Non-downtown residents seem to obsess about it as much as downtown residents. Husband and wife, and multi-business owners Jesse Newmister and Margaret Stolfi (Kaizen, Tako Taco) have decided to make their own statement in the conversation by opening Red Panda Grocery at 123 South Central Street, most recently home to Hen Hoc Butcher shop.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
insideofknoxville.com

Hong’s Kitchen Opens at Pretentious Glass

It’s hard to know the best way to spin this story, which is really two great stories in one. The first narrative thread is that Vic Scott and Josh Coates, owners of Seoul Brothers in Marble City Market, are opening a second concept sharing a different spin on the foods that we’ve come to love. It’s a testament to their success that just a year into operations, they are expanding into a new venture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Second Bell Festival was Chill (and Pretty Cool, Too)

Why would Rusty Odom plan a music festival for cold weather? Doesn’t he know we’ve loved the warm August sunshine at the previous festivals? Seriously, while it was a little chilly, most of us would take that over the brutal heat at previous festivals. It wasn’t really that cold and, miraculously, the monsoon that was predicted all week dissipated by concert time leaving only a brief mist to fall over the two-day festival.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
KNOXVILLE, TN

