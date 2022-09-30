Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock extends winning streak, readies for district title game against Weeping Water
(Murdock, Neb.) -- Carrying the momentum from three straight victories, the Elmwood-Murdock Knights (5-1) are preparing for a major district matchup with Weeping Water (3-3) Friday. Last week, Elmwood-Murdock extended its win streak with a 65-30 thrashing of Conestoga (1-5). “It’s great anytime you can get a win against a...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Palmer added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The LSU transfer has 36 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns five games into the season. He has set career highs in receiving yards four times this season. View the complete release from...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex bounces back with win, readies for pivotal bout with Bedford
(Stanton) -- After a major bounce-back victory, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (4-2) are preparing for a crucial district matchup with Bedford (3-3). Last week, Stanton-Essex took down Murray (3-4) in a 54-42 shootout. “It was a really exciting game for us,” Stanton-Essex head coach Jeff Grebin said. “We got off to...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City looks for back-to-back wins with Raymond Central coming to town
(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town. The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Dorothy Sommer, 93, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Memorials: South Holt Special Education or Music departments.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Gerald Stady, 85, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Glenwood Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright & City Clerk Mary Bolton
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
kmaland.com
Weekend Shen assault leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is charged in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Tammie Laynette Comstock was arrested for serious assault, a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers were contacted at around 3 a.m. regarding an altercation taking place in the 800 block of West Nishna Road.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - John Bruce, Red Oak Fire Chief
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are gearing up for an open house and drive-thru style breakfast this weekend.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
kmaland.com
Page County board, concerned residents continue discussions over O Avenue resurfacing concerns
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and at least one concerned resident are continuing to discuss "end of project" details on a recent road resurfacing project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors discussed the recent 11-mile, $3.3 million resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, with Page County Engineer J.D. King and county resident Tom Wagoner. Wagoner previously raised red flags regarding three main concerns, one of which started at the very beginning of the project with the cold-in-place recycling process done by a subcontractor back in May, and he critiqued a "lack of urgency" from the county.
kmaland.com
Wind project developer files to intervene in Page County lawsuit
(Clarinda) -- A motion to intervene and subsequent resistance have been filed in a Page County lawsuit regarding wind energy regulations. Court records indicate lawyers representing "Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC" filed a motion to intervene late last month and requested an emergency hearing for that intervention Thursday in a lawsuit filed by a group of Page County residents against Page County and the board of supervisors. However, that was quickly followed by resistance against both propositions and an emergency temporary restraining order against the defendants by Shearer Law Office Lawyer Shawn Shearer, co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. Shearer tells KMA News they filed the resistance due to no allegations against "Shenandoah Hills" or Invenergy -- the project developer. Instead, all accusations are directed at government actors.
kmaland.com
Mills County board discusses flood buyout properties
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property. After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
kmaland.com
Blossom Street water main repair continues
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue to troubleshoot issues with the city's ancient water mains. For the past week, city crews have worked on repairing the water main on Blossom Street between West Sheridan and West Lowell Avenues. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the issues are similar to those addressed at nearby infrastructure in recent years.
kmaland.com
Shen suspect busted for burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges in connection with a weekend burglary investigation. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested Friday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary--a class D felony. Elliott was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of Crescent Street at around 1:15 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police say the resident came home to find the house's door open and someone inside. Authorities say the suspect fled after being told to leave. After gathering the suspect's description and obtaining video evidence, Elliott was apprehended in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue.
