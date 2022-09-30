Read full article on original website
KIMT
PIE is providing Hurricane Ian relief
HAYFIELD, Minn.- The organization Parents Involved in Education is looking to provide Hurricane Ian relief. They're working with Hayfield Elementary School to fill a trailer with supplies such as water, toilet paper and non-perishable food items. On Friday, it will be delivered to Valley Transportation Service Incorporated in Grand Meadow. Then, the supplies will make their way down to Florida. PIE member Melissa Doman said the effort positively impacts the children in Hayfield.
KIMT
Hormel Nature Center opens new mussels exhibit
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Nature Center announced a new exhibit today. This new interactive exhibit aims to teach about the history behind shrinking mussel populations and how it effects ecosystems. The Cedar River's mussel population has declined drastically over the last century as the result of harvesting these aquatic...
KIMT
Charles City wrestler Lilly Luft commits to the University of Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Charles City's Lilly Luft has committed to the University of Iowa to wrestle for the program's inaugural season next fall. But Lilly's 'why' is special. "My brother actually passed away back in 2017 and he was a very avid wrestler. And so after he passed, there was a part of me that just felt lost. So I ended up taking up the sport of wrestling in honor of him," says Lilly.
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
KIMT
More than $25M going to Freeborn Co. to improve high-speed internet access
A $25.1M loan/grant combination will be used to deploy a fiber-to-home high-speed internet network to residents in Freeborn County. The USDA Rural Development made the announcement Wednesday that it is awarding millions of dollars in loans and grants to aid rural residents and businesses. Winnebago Cooperative Telephone Association will use...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
KIMT
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave. “Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck...
kchanews.com
Already Shorthanded New Hampton Police Department Losing Another Officer
An already shorthanded New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer. NHPD has been operating down one officer since June, when Officer Seth Uetz resigned to join the Charles City Police Department. Another officer was out for six weeks on Family Medical Leave from late June until early August. On...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
KIMT
Mason City man accused of attacking victims with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of breaking into a residence while holding a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it. Keith Ingersoll, 33, of Mason City, is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to an incident last week in the 400 block of 6th St. NW.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
kiow.com
Bradbury Sentenced on Assault Charges
Aiden Bradbury of Forest City pled guilty to “Assault on a Peace Officer,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Forest City Police Department on May 2, 2022. Bradbury was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed...
