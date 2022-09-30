Read full article on original website
Related
Family Appears to Sneak Child Into Disney World Using Stroller: WATCH
Planning a trip to Walt Disney World means being prepared to spend hundreds of dollars just to enter one of the resort's theme parks. The alternative, while not advisable, is trying to sneak into one of the parks using only faith, trust and pixie dust — and a baby stroller.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000
The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Spitgate’ Happened Because ‘People Will Look for Drama Anywhere’
Olivia Wilde is finally addressing one of the controversies surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling: spitgate. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday (Sept. 21), the actress and director confirmed Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. "He did not,"...
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Studio Execs Asked Bryce Dallas Howard to Lose Weight for Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard was once asked by studio execs to lose weight before filming. In an interview with Metro, she revealed that studio executives had asked her to lose weight before the filming of Jurassic World Domination was to begin. "What being in this third film allowed, how do I...
RELATED PEOPLE
K!lly !dol Knocks Our Obsession With Fame on Unfiltered, Guitar-Driven ‘WANNABE!’ (PREMIERE)
Welcome to the world of K!lly !dol: introspective, reflective and unflinching. Hailing from New Jersey Warped Tour sets and sweaty Bushwick gigs, where he previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues, K!lly !dol is an emo kid all grown up. His new single, "WANNABE!," punctuates that growth. Premiering exclusively...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Explained: Answering the Film’s Big Questions
The following post contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling and is meant to be read after you’ve seen the film and you’re as baffled by parts of it as we are. Even the trailers for Don’t Worry Darling make it clear something is going on in the town of Victory. Everyone there is beautiful, happy, successful, but everything is just a bit too clean, a bit too organized, a bit too artificial. Alice (Florence Pugh) lives the happy life of a 1950s housewife with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) until the day she witnesses a strange incident outside of Victory. Then she begins to suspect all is not as it seems, and that Jack’s boss Frank (Chris Pine) may have some sinister tricks up his perfectly cuffed sleeves.
Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH
Hilary Duff just recreated one of her most iconic pop culture moments. The Disney Channel alum revisits her 2008 anti-bullying PSA in a hilarious new TikTok. In the video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio play the original video's two teens, who get called out by Duff while shopping.
Kevin Feige Hints Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’
The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything New on HBO Max in October 2022
In October, two of HBO Max’s biggest shows return. Fresh off a ton of wins at the Emmy Awards, Mike White’s The White Lotus is back for its second season in a new location — this year, the action moves to Italy to follow what happens to a new group of vacationers. And the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Armando Iannucci returns with its second season of outer space disasters as well.
Who Plays Young ‘Queen Charlotte’ on ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Spin-Off?
Who plays young Queen Charlotte on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?. Bridgerton fans are buzzing about the upcoming prequel spin-off featuring the young monarch. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the Regency-era drama became an overnight hit when the first season premiered in 2020. Season 1 featured the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke, while Season 2 followed Daphne's brother Anthony's enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma.
Dream Face Reveal Explained: Who Is YouTube Gamer Dream?
Anonymous Minecraft YouTuber Dream will finally reveal his face and identity to fans after more than eight years of hiding behind the camera. "My next upload will be me face revealing," he wrote via a YouTube post in September, teasing the upcoming face reveal. "The mask is coming off, and...
Here’s Why Marvel Didn’t Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West Wears White Lives Matter Shirt to YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West is making headlines again, and this time, it's for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his YZY SZN 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. This afternoon (Oct. 3), Kanye put on a seemingly last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. A livestream on Ye's official YouTube channel showed the event, which featured a number of models wearing the latest Yeezy items.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0