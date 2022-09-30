ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses Are for Sale for $150,000

The infamous aviator-style eyeglasses serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison are currently for sale for $150,000. According to TMZ, the notorious glasses are being sold by Taylor James, the founder of Cult Collectibles. The Canada-based shop specializes in cult-related collectibles and true crime "murderabilia." James told TMZ he is...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Explained: Answering the Film’s Big Questions

The following post contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling and is meant to be read after you’ve seen the film and you’re as baffled by parts of it as we are. Even the trailers for Don’t Worry Darling make it clear something is going on in the town of Victory. Everyone there is beautiful, happy, successful, but everything is just a bit too clean, a bit too organized, a bit too artificial. Alice (Florence Pugh) lives the happy life of a 1950s housewife with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) until the day she witnesses a strange incident outside of Victory. Then she begins to suspect all is not as it seems, and that Jack’s boss Frank (Chris Pine) may have some sinister tricks up his perfectly cuffed sleeves.
Kevin Feige Hints Scarlet Witch May Return After ‘Multiverse of Madness’

The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. When last we saw Scarlet Witch, she was looking kind of, well, dead. Having finally recognized just how twisted and corrupted by power she had become at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she used her magic to destroy the shrine atop Mount Wundagore, with her still inside it. RIP Wanda.
Everything New on HBO Max in October 2022

In October, two of HBO Max’s biggest shows return. Fresh off a ton of wins at the Emmy Awards, Mike White’s The White Lotus is back for its second season in a new location — this year, the action moves to Italy to follow what happens to a new group of vacationers. And the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Armando Iannucci returns with its second season of outer space disasters as well.
Who Plays Young ‘Queen Charlotte’ on ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Spin-Off?

Who plays young Queen Charlotte on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?. Bridgerton fans are buzzing about the upcoming prequel spin-off featuring the young monarch. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the Regency-era drama became an overnight hit when the first season premiered in 2020. Season 1 featured the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke, while Season 2 followed Daphne's brother Anthony's enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma.
Here’s Why Marvel Didn’t Recast Black Panther

With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
Kanye West Wears White Lives Matter Shirt to YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show

Kanye West is making headlines again, and this time, it's for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his YZY SZN 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. This afternoon (Oct. 3), Kanye put on a seemingly last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. A livestream on Ye's official YouTube channel showed the event, which featured a number of models wearing the latest Yeezy items.
