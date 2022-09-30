Charles P McCaslin Jr. Jr.

Charles P McCaslin Jr. TAYLORS ISLAND —

Charles P. McCaslin, Jr., of Taylors Island, Md, passed away on September 25, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1957 to Parents, Charles (Pete) McCaslin and Dorothy B. McCaslin. He attended school in Towson, Md and graduated from Towson High school in 1975. He attended Culinary school and worked as a Chef in Baltimore, Maryland before moving to the Eastern Shore in 1995. He transferred to the Eastern Shore Procesing & Distribution Facility of the USPS in Easton, where he worked as a Maintanence Mechanic for a total of 34 years of service.