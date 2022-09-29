Read full article on original website
Related
WAMU
Hurricane damage in Florida is estimated to be tens of billions of dollars
Florida residents are assessing hurricane damage and insurance providers are expecting to see a rush of claims. NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Rich Gibson of the American Academy of Actuaries.
WAMU
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
Tribes hold twenty percent of the Colorado River’s water rights, but historically have been excluded from the agreements that govern it. They’re now pushing to play a larger role in talks.
WAMU
EPA creates new office to advance environmental justice initiatives
Forty years after Warren County, N.C., residents marched to a landfill to try to stop dump trucks, the EPA is creating a new office charged with advancing environmental justice. Copyright 2022 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC. To see more, visit North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC.
Comments / 0