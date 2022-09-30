ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Night Football: Montwood grabs 43-42 win over Franklin in dramatic fashion

By Sam Guzman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday Night Football in the Sun City was headlined by a District 1-6A matchup between Montwood (2-3, 2-1) and Franklin (4-2, 3-1) at SISD’s Student Activities Complex.

Both teams had no problem scoring in the first half. Montwood’s Izayah Claudio scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Franklin had scores from quarterback Shay Smith and Jordan Morales in the first half. Game was tied at 14 heading into halftime.

In the second half, Franklin managed to pull away as they led by 14 at one point in the fourth quarter. The Rams battled back though, as another rushing touchdown from Claudio gave the team the opportunity to tie the game with the Rams down 43-42 before the extra point. Once it was time for the extra point, Montwood faked the kick attempt and instead converted for two points.

Montwood would go onto win the game 43-42 over Franklin. That was Montwood’s fifth win over Franklin in the last seven years.

Over in Odessa, Texas, the Austin Panthers suffered a 47-0 loss to Dumas at Ratliff Stadium.

Tune in to 9 Overtime on KTSM every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for the most complete high school football coverage in the Borderland.

