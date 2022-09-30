ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Actor, activist Littlefeather dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75. Littlefeather's niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Kearney Hub

Worth Watching: ‘FBI’s Lost Episode, Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, A Love Story to ‘Cherish,’ CW Finales

FBI reschedules last season’s finale episode that was shelved out of sensitivity to the Uvalde school-shooting tragedy. PBS profiles runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. OWN begins a second season of its romantic anthology Cherish the Day. The CW bids adieu to two of its international imports. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy