TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO