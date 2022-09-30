Read full article on original website
Troy finishes off OAA Red title season with 1-0 win over Clarkston
CLARKSTON — The Troy Colts defeated the Clarkston Wolves 1-0 on Wednesday evening in a battle of two of the state’s top teams. The game also finished off a division title for the Colts, who had clinched Tuesday night when Troy Athens suffered a late draw against Rochester Adams.
Photo gallery from Troy at Clarkston in OAA Red boys soccer action
After a scoreless first half of soccer, the Troy Colts found the back of the net with 26:53 left in the game and held on to take the OAA Red regular season title with a 1-0 victory over Clarkston on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Clarkston.
Medalist leads Troy Athens to regional golf championship
Eager as she is to swing her golf clubs at Oakland University, Olivia Hemmila isn’t about to look past what remains of her prep career. The senior won medalist honors with a 75 and led Troy Athens to the championship of the Division 1 regional tournament at Stony Creek Metropark on Wednesday.
Photo gallery of Hanson’s Invitational boys cross country races
The Hanson’s Invitational cross country meet was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights. Clarkston, Oxford and Troy finished 1-3 in the boys meet that was run in multiple sections.
Walled Lake Northern avenges only loss, defends LVC tournament title with 3-2 win over South Lyon
SOUTH LYON — Jordan Petrovski had two goals and an assist, and Walled Lake Northern Knights defended their Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title with a 3-2 win over the host South Lyon Lions Monday night. Coming into the game, the Knights had only one loss on the year —...
In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams
TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
Student in custody after threat at South Lyon East High School
A 15-year-old sophomore is in custody after he allegedly confessed to being responsible for writing and reporting a threat on a bathroom wall at South Lyon East High School. The message on the wall, which school officials discovered Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, said, “I’m shooting this school Oct. 5 and 7th and I have a gun SLEH b***h,” according to an email to the parents and guardians from the South Lyon Community Schools.
South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered
South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane
Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.
Little Caesars Arena triple-header leads weekend music lineup
When the late Stevie Ray Vaughan sang “The House is Rockin'” back in 1989, he didn’t say how big that house was. And the metro area’s big house — no, not THAT Big House — will indeed be rockin’ this weekend. Little Caesars...
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
The Oakland Press
Driver charged in fatal crash in Novi
A 24-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a fatal accident in Novi on Monday, Oct. 3. Donovan Early Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a potential 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a potential five-year felony.
Waterford man arrested on suspicion of series of thefts
Waterford resident Shawn Michael Degen has been arrested on suspicion of a series of thefts from cars and homes. Waterford police say they worked with Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan Department of Corrections officials to arrest Degen early Thursday, Sept. 29. The 34-year-old was taken into custody after...
Rochester Hills Museum to host annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival
The annual Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm. Guests are invited to carve a pumpkin to place on the stone walls surrounding the museum property and return in the evening to see all the pumpkins lit up. The museum seeks help in beating their record of 1,011 pumpkins, according to a press release.
Column: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ returns to the Fisher after COVID cut short March 2020 run
“Tradition” and other much-loved music from “Fiddler on the Roof” returns to the Fisher Theater after its last Detroit run was cut short in March 2020 following the onslaught of the COVID19 pandemic. “Fiddler on the Roof” had its tryout at Detroit’s Fisher Theater in July and...
Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy
A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
Woman accused of stealing from elderly veteran enters plea
A Bloomfield Hills woman accused of stealing from an elderly veteran has pleaded no contest to embezzlement of a vulnerable adult. Margaret Risdon, 62, entered her plea recently in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge David Cohen, and faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a substantial fine. She’s...
Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound believed to be victim of homicide
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the early morning slaying of a Pontiac man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that the man, Guillermo Rosado, was a victim of homicide. Sheriff’s deputies and a crew from the Waterford Township Fire Department responding to a report that...
