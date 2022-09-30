Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Probate – Karen Jane Ahrens
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 10-6-22
Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover with serious injuries on I-90 near the Heron Lake exit. The Okabena Fire Department and Lakefield Ambulance were also paged to the scene. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover about a half-mile southeast of Lakefield near the intersection of 460th...
Lakefield Standard
City of Okabena gauging interest in grant funds
Officials with the city of Okabena are gauging interest among citizens in grant funding for the rehabilitation of homes and businesses within city limits. The city is considering applying for a Small Cities Development Program Grant through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. City officials are asking citizens to provide input to determine whether the community has enough interest to warrant applying for the grant.
