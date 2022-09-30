Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball : Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans defeated the Patrick Henry Patriots in 4 sets. The Titans improve to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the River Ridge District.
Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The reigning ACC men’s basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.
Clean-up continues after Ian
Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power. Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power. Joe Gaither Full Interview. Daniel Suarez Profile. Hokies put UNC behind them. Virginia Tech falls to UNC. Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the...
Pinpoint Weather: Mild days before weekend cool down
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Drier, milder, and sunnier weather is slated for the next few days in Southwest and Central Virginia. However, the slightly warmer weather pattern will be short-lived. High pressure will build into the area for the middle of the week, resulting in more sunshine and milder...
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool
With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility.
Salem remembers country star Loretta Lynn's impact on community
A country music icon, Loretta Lynn was loved all over the United States for her honest lyrics and her journey from coal miner's daughter to music industry superstar. Salem remembers country star Loretta Lynn’s impact …. A country music icon, Loretta Lynn was loved all over the United States...
I-81 Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Rest Area — located on southbound I-81, near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County — is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving to support holiday travel. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the rest area has been closed since May,...
Roanoke County non-emergency lines down
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center would like to alert residents that its non-emergency phone line is not operational at this time. According to the Center, the phone company is working on the problem, and they will update when their lines have been restored. They...
Franklin Co. Humane Society holding inaugural “Cruise-In for a Cause”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday you can “Cruise-in for a Cause” and maybe even meet your furry best friend at an event in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is holding its inaugural “Cruise-in for a Cause” event on Saturday October 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount. Organizers say the event will raise funds for the FCHS and feature everything from a live band, adoptable pets, prizes and more.
Campbell Co. Deputies looking for wanted man
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in keeping a lookout for a wanted man. Deputies say 29-year-old Shawn Vicent Crews of Nathalie Va. is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Larceny of a firearm. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reports Crews is known to frequent the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville.
Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts urge the public to get their flu vaccine
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Flu season is upon us, and doctors are reminding people to get their flu vaccine. The flu hit historically low levels during the pandemic, however health experts say it may make a comeback. As many are no longer following the same masking restrictions and other measures to stay safe against COVID-19. Due to this, the CDC is urging everyone 6 months and older to get their flu shot.
Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
