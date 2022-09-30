Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EKU Sports
Volleyball Shut Out At North Alabama
FLORENCE, Ala. – — EKU lost 3-0 at North Alabama on Sunday. The Lions won by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. In the first set, the Colonels closed to within one several times down the stretch, including at 23-22 on a UNA service error. However, the Lions scored the next two points to finish off the set. EKU closed a four-point deficit to one, 19-18, in the second set on a kill fromMolly Michalak. The visitors never got any closer as North Alabama scored four of the next five on its way to a 2-0 lead.
EKU Sports
First Half Explosion Powers EKU Over Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – EKU soccer displayed a dominant first half on Sunday afternoon at the Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, leading the Colonels to a 3-2 victory over old conference rival Austin Peay. With the win, the Colonels move to 2-1-2 in the ASUN Conference, 6-3-2 on the season. Austin...
EKU Sports
Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Youngstown Invite
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team closed out their weekend at the Youngstown Invite on Sunday afternoon, competing against Buffalo, Denison, Youngstown State, and a few unattached opponents. Moritz Mayer, J.Anurag Reddy, Kristoffer Stahlbrand, and Zach White competed for the Colonels. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Eastern...
EKU Sports
EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EKU Sports
Colonels Fall At Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. – — Eastern Kentucky won the first set, but couldn't stave off a rally by Central Arkansas in a 3-1 loss on Friday. The Sugar Bears won by scores of 22-5, 25-20, 25-16 and 25-23. Molly Michalak led Eastern Kentucky with 12 kills. She also had 13 digs and two blocks. Josie Schmitendorf led all players with 19 digs. Freshman AG Vandagriff contributed six kills, made only one error in 17 attempts and had five blocks.
Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022
Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season. There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale. Herring is an edge rusher committed...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans make big impression on talented recruit from Alabama
Tennessee Vols fans made quite an impression this past weekend on 2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, 6-foot-5/335 lbs from Pike Road, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 26 player in Alabama and the No. 58 offensive tackle in the nation. The Alabama native...
TSU kicks off homecoming celebrations
Tennessee State University's 2022 homecoming week kicked off Sunday afternoon with a gospel concert.
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Engineers looking at ways to prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee
There's something in the water that's been worrying engineers and scientists for decades. It's a specific breed of fish that aren't native to Tennessee waterways, and that's a big problem.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Police Talk with MTSU Students at Career Fair
Murfreesboro Police Department Recruitment Sgt. Jason Higgins and Engagement Coordinator Sgt. Amy Denton got an opportunity to talk with many MTSU students at a Career Fair held on campus Thursday. MPD has currently has opening for recruit officers & lateral transfers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
Juvenile injured in North Nashville shooting
A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
‘Vandy Doe’ remains exhumed by Metro Police
Metro Police are doing more testing in an effort to identify the remains of a female found September 8, 2018. She was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.
Comments / 0