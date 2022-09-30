FLORENCE, Ala. – — EKU lost 3-0 at North Alabama on Sunday. The Lions won by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. In the first set, the Colonels closed to within one several times down the stretch, including at 23-22 on a UNA service error. However, the Lions scored the next two points to finish off the set. EKU closed a four-point deficit to one, 19-18, in the second set on a kill fromMolly Michalak. The visitors never got any closer as North Alabama scored four of the next five on its way to a 2-0 lead.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO