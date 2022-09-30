Read full article on original website
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
hypebeast.com
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' D23 Trailer Leaks
Ahead of the Phase 5 introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ D23 Expo trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now leaked. Aside from getting a look at Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, the nearly two-minute trailer offers a first look at Kang the Conqueror and MODOK in action.
hypebeast.com
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Film Stills Revealed
Following the first official trailer released in July, new film stills have surfaced for Marvel Studios‘ highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel film. The shots offer fresh glimpses at the show’s main characters including Riri Williams’ Ironheart, the successor to Iron Man who builds her own high-tech armor suit, and T’Challa’s lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) who’s pictured in mourning.
hypebeast.com
'Black Adam' Projected To Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
It looks as if the growing anticipation for the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam with Warner Bros. Discovery is slated for an impressive opening weekend. The Dwayne Johnson-starring film’s opening weekend is projected to be on par with the first Venom film and is also set to be the actor’s biggest box office opening ever.
hypebeast.com
Who'd Play Ye In A Biopic? Jamie Foxx, According to Ye
Ye. A name that has been on the minds of the masses all week, whether by choice or force. Most of Ye’s headlines in 2022 have focused on his battles with adidas and GAP. However, just as he stepped into a fresh, art-centric direction by showcasing YZY SZN 9 at Paris Fashion Week, he decided to put him and his team’s work to the side to emphasize “political” shock value.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities'
Legendary director Guillermo del Toro takes audiences inside this masterful mind of horrors with a new Netflix series for his anthology of sinister stories. The upcoming American horror anthology series titled Cabinet of Curiosities is created by del Toro and is based on his short story of the same name. The series features eight unique horror stories that focus on a new cast of characters who have unluckily crossed paths with an out of this world monsters, ghosts and murderers.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Trailer for the First Episode of the 'Chainsaw Man' Anime
Following months of build-up, the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man is now set to premiere. Before the airing of Episode 1, animation studio MAPPA has now released a trailer for the first episode. The 15-second short preview mainly focuses on the main characters Denji, Makima, and Pochita, offering an idea...
hypebeast.com
Nintendo Reveals First Poster for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Nintendo and Universal Pictures‘ forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been in the works since 2017, and now its rollout is beginning in full: Nintendo has revealed the movie’s first poster and also announced a special Nintendo Direct live stream to unveil its trailer. The live stream will be going down in person at New York Comic-Con and broadcast across the Internet, but Nintendo has not yet revealed if the special segment will simply consist of the trailer or include more information. However, they have announced that no new gaming news will be arriving during the session.
