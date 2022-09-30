ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandenberg Village, CA

CHP reminds parents on seat belt safety for kids

By Tony Almanza
 5 days ago
VANDENBERG, Calif.- CHP has a safety warning for drivers on the Central Coast after seeing a recent string of deadly accidents involving kids.

This message follows two fatal car accidents happening on highway 1 near Vandenberg Village recently. CHP wants to make sure parents are educating their children on the importance of taking safety seriously in the car.

“We'll have kids that are don't meet the age requirement or the weight requirement in a booster seat, for example, or vice versa or they're facing forward, you know, before they're heavy enough or old enough to face to face forward," said Officer Michael Griffith Bullton CHP.

They want everyone to check that seats are properly secured. Officers also want parents to remind older kids to leave seat belts on.

CHP has technicians who make sure car seats are installed correctly. They can also install the car seat if it has not been installed as well.

