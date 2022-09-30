ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rates on T-bills better than CDs

The Federal Reserve continues to push interest rates higher, and that has the stock market in a tizzy. After all, who needs to take the risk in stocks if you can earn interest safely in an FDIC-insured bank account or in Treasury bills, which are short-term IOUs directly from the government?
Money and emotional well-being

Money can be a triggering topic for many of us. These days, it's hard to escape the impact of supply-chain issues, inflation and talk of recession. It is hard to make sense of it all, but you can take some practical steps to save or make a little extra money, which will help you stay emotionally balanced. Here are some ideas.
Social Security income restrictions

In a recent column in Investment News, Mary Beth Franklin discussed issues related to payroll taxes and to lost potential Social Security benefits for those who apply prior to full retirement age. Franklin has written an excellent e-book covering all Social Security issues, which you can order at www.maximizingsocialsecuritybenefits.com. Below...
