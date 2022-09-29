Read full article on original website
5 Ways to Fix America Today
From inflated assets to climate change, America faces major threats—but Scott Galloway offers clear solutions to focus on today.
Opinion: The American "Christian Agenda" Does Not Follow the Teachings of Christ
Everybody should be allowed to believe whatever they want provided those beliefs don’t cause harm to anyone. Unfortunately, the United States of America has become a hostile and divided country. The “Christian agenda” is only furthering this hostility and division.
Here are six virtues Christians ought to promote. But too often, we don’t.
Paul Prather: David French got me thinking about how far the practice of contemporary Christianity often veers from the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament.
The Post and Courier
Letter: Biden shows how not to lead
Every now and then I would hear the Paul Harvey Show on the radio do a sign off with words of wisdom. Considering what has gone on since the Democrats under President Joe Biden have brought this country to its knees with misery and suffering, I have my own sign-off thoughts.
Opinion: White Christianity Is One of the Main Drivers of American Racism
I receive a lot of hostility from white Christians. This comes in the form of aggression in everyday life and in threatening language in comments on my articles. I only have one thing to say to white Christians: you should be ashamed of yourself.
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women's constitutional protections for abortion. Monday's session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji...
psychologytoday.com
Can You Choose to Believe in God?
The philosopher Blaise Pascal argued that if you want to believe in God, you should start acting like a religious believer. A growing body of evidence suggests that Pascal may have been right. This evidence raises deep questions not only for psychology, but for philosophy, too. The philosopher, theologian, and...
Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group
To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.
Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement as well as ones more personal to Evan Milligan. There’s the house where his grandfather loaded people into his station wagon and drove them...
The Post and Courier
Stevens: US Supreme Court opens term with a case that could redefine originalism
The U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term Monday, and it will decide a number of interesting and important cases, including one that could usher in a dramatic increase in power for state legislatures. It all hinges on the interpretation of a single phrase in the Constitution and an obscure doctrine, and almost no one is aware of what is at stake. This is something to watch.
The Post and Courier
FAITH AND VALUES: What will your legacy be?
Recently, I was reading the last will and testament of a dear friend who remembered his church in his bequests. As I read of his desires and legacies, I was reminded of the great testimony of his life while living, and of his lasting testimony through his thoughtful benevolences. I was reminded too, that each one of us leaves a legacy wherever we go each day through our influence for good or bad, positive or negative.
'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
President Joe Biden says the U.S. government will be with Puerto Rico for the long haul as it cleans up and rebuilds after Hurricane Fiona
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | The costs of parenting by lying supersede the benefits
Lying is one of the most universally condemned practices, dating back as far as time itself. In fact, lying is considered a sin in just about every religion. Despite the societal prohibition of lying, people lie every day. These can range from small, harmless lies – such as telling someone you’re “on your way” to plans when you actually just woke up – to big lies that can land you behind bars. Ironically, while the practice is universally frowned upon, it is a lie to pretend that nobody lies.
‘My teenage years were stolen’: Iranians on their hopes for change
At least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the notorious morality police, an Iranian human rights group has said. Iranians abroad, including some who are only away from their homeland temporarily to...
Phys.org
When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are three ways to cope
For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations.
If You Were Shocked To Learn You Have "Privilege," Tell Us About Your Experience
It's "a right granted to some, but not to all" or "an advantage that is completely out of your control." We don't ask for these " privileges," but when we recognize them, we have a chance to provide opportunities for those less fortunate.
Faith and Reason
1. Necessary to know their boundaries. It has been above shown, 1. That we are of necessity ignorant, and want knowledge of all sorts, where we want ideas. 2. That we are ignorant, and want rational knowledge, where we want proofs. 3. That we want certain knowledge and certainty, as far as we want clear and determined specific ideas. 4. That we want probability to direct our assent in matters where we have neither knowledge of our own nor testimony of other men to bottom our reason upon. From these things thus premised, I think we may come to lay down THE MEASURES AND BOUNDARIES BETWEEN FAITH AND REASON: the want whereof may possibly have been the cause, if not of great disorders, yet at least of great disputes, and perhaps mistakes in the world. For till it be resolved how far we are to be guided by reason, and how far by faith, we shall in vain dispute, and endeavour to convince one another in matters of religion. 2. Faith and Reason, what, as contradistingushed. I find every sect, as far as reason will help them, make use of it gladly: and where it fails them, they cry out, It is matter of faith, and above reason. And I do not see how they can argue with any one, or ever convince a gainsayer who makes use of the same plea, without setting down strict boundaries between faith and reason; which ought to be the first point established in all questions where faith has anything to do. REASON, therefore, here, as contradistinguished to FAITH, I take to be the discovery of the certainty or probability of such propositions or truths, which the mind arrives at by deduction made from such ideas, which it has got by the use of its natural faculties; viz. by sensation or reflection. FAITH, on the other side, is the assent to any proposition, not thus made out by the deductions of reason, but upon the credit of the proposer, as coming from God, in some extraordinary way of communication. This way of discovering truths to men, we call REVELATION.
psychologytoday.com
Animal Crisis: Why Self-Centered Human Supremacism Fails
The book "Animal Crisis" shows that what works to remove attitudes that oppress nonhumans also will greatly help humans. The authors make an urgent plea to dismantle the human supremacism that is devastating animal lives and hurtling us toward ecocide. Attitudes about the world and human and nonhumans are distorted...
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
PsyPost
New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
New research provides additional evidence that political ideology can interfere with logical reasoning. The findings, published in the scientific journal Thinking & Reasoning, shed light on how politically motivated reasoning impacts the ability to correctly evaluate syllogisms. A syllogism is a kind of logical argument that applies deductive reasoning to...
