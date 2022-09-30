Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
WCJB
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Officials say to bring cash for food vendors. Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting. It’s at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
WCJB
Alachua County is hosting a job fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are hiring for open positions at a job fair this week. Alachua County and Career Source of North Central Florida are hosting the hiring event at the Gainesville Career Center. There are county openings in public works, animal resources, and care among various...
WCJB
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival lineup
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is just weeks away from its largest event of the year. Organizers have announced the lineup for the entertainment. People from at least 11 states attended last year’s Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival. Organizers say...
WCJB
Santa Fe, Florida Gateway colleges collect supplies for SW Florida college employees devastated by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College are collecting supplies to help Southwest Florida college employees recover from Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, both schools are collecting everything from toothpaste, to pet food to send to a sister school in Sarasota. At least 50 employees at...
WCJB
NCFL crews search homes in Southwest Florida
WAUCHULA, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams from Marion County are checking on areas in Hardee County that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. Airboat and dive teams from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched abandoned homes and vehicles on Sunday for potential victims. A Florida Highway Patrol car was found...
WCJB
Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, ASO was requested by the Florida Sheriff’s Association to deploy down south for hurricane relief. A team of 11 deputies headed to Charlotte County. “We may be the next ones that need help”, said lieutenant Joe Vangorder. “We were pretty fortunate during this...
WCJB
UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida. Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands. HCA Florida officials...
WCJB
Verizon resolves issues calling 911 in NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie County Sheriff’s Office are reporting issues with Verizon customers being unable to call to 911 appear to be resolved. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday, 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
WCJB
Marion County Board of County Commissioners will have a planning and zoning meeting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday. They will discuss the Silver Springs Shores multi-family housing unit during the planning and zoning meeting. The rezoning application still stands. The total units with the only rezoning application would be eight per acre. The...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
Comments / 0