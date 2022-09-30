Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO