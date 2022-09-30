Read full article on original website
Jason Whitlock Says 'Glass Joe' Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Retire From the NFL
Jason Whitlock says Tua Tagovailoa needs to retire from the NFL, as Whitlock compares the concussed quarterback to ‘Glass Joe’, the flimsy tomato can boxing character from Nintendo’s notorious 1984 arcade game ‘Punch-Out!!’”
NFL・
Be Cautious About Doubting Tua’s Doctors
Doctors are unlikely to risk their entire careers by knowingly letting him play with a brain injury.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 4
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 4.
NFL・
The Odd Couple React to Joe Burrow's Blunt Comments Regarding Player Safety
The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s comments regarding player safety in the NFL.
