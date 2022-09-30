Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State offense takes a leap in the red zone
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers remembers the Bulldogs’ struggles in last season’s trip to Arkansas. MSU failed on one of its four trips to the red zone, settling for a field goal and missing it. The Bulldogs lost by three points, and that’s little coincidence....
Commercial Dispatch
Micah Pettus’ metamorphosis of body and mind is paying dividends for Ole Miss
OXFORD — Micah Pettus wanted to play. So he did something about it. The Ole Miss redshirt freshman offensive tackle from Madison, Alabama, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class but did not play a single snap as a true freshman behind an offensive line that was set at the tackle spots with Nick Broeker and Jeremy James.
Commercial Dispatch
Lane Kiffin addresses recent Ole Miss second-half offensive issues
OXFORD — No. 9 Ole Miss might be undefeated, but there are still things head coach Lane Kiffin wants his squad to get ironed out. Chief among them? The Rebels’ second-half offense. Over the last two games — wins over Tulsa and a then-top-10 Kentucky team — Ole...
Commercial Dispatch
‘I really love it’: New Hope, Caledonia excited for sixth annual Dig Pink Game
Allison Woolbright isn’t sure when New Hope and Caledonia might find time to squeeze in a volleyball match Tuesday night. A lengthy list of gift certificates, T-shirts and other rewards stands in the way. “I’m not sure when we’re going to play volleyball because we’ve got so many prizes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach: Consistently good trumps occasionally great
STARKVILLE — Winning big in the Southeastern Conference is about more than being at the top of your game. It’s playing at the top of your game almost every time you compete. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has called for that type of consistency from his players, well,...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers
The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Pedro Santana, Tres Ray propel Owls to comeback win over Huntingdon
Mississippi University for Women’s Pedro Santana and Tres Ray had a hand — more accurately a foot — in each goal scored by MUW men’s soccer in its 4-3 come-from-behind home win over Huntingdon College on Saturday at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The Owls improved to 2-6-2 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 1-7-1.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach hopes not much will change as Mississippi State trades Texas A&M for Arkansas
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach watched film on Arkansas all night on Sunday. Leach said Monday he planned to do the same that night, too. He had little time to worry about rankings in between. Asked whether the AP Top 25 and the USA TODAY coaches poll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
One Mississippi, Two Mississippi: An in-state Saturday SEC sweep
The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well. Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss. They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last...
Commercial Dispatch
Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn goes global for helice
Just a few years ago, Heritage Academy senior Garrett Vaughn had no clue of the world of helice. Helice, roped in the same category as clay pigeon shooting though different in its own right, has steadily expanded in recent decades, including right here in the Golden Triangle. At Prairie Wildlife...
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game at Kentucky
Mississippi State is set to hit the road again in two weeks. Entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 23 MSU (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) found out when it will hit the road for its contest at No. 13 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC). The...
Commercial Dispatch
College Fair sheds light on trade-based career paths
As long as he can remember, 17-year-old Dawalyn Hunter has always loved cutting hair. Now a senior at New Hope High School, he must decide where to go to barber school. After receiving a haircut from Jadaluin Spencer, a first-year barbering program student at East Mississippi Community College, he might have found a future school not too far from home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Frankie Doss
WEST POINT — Frankie Lane Doss Sr., 70, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. today, at Westside Church of Christ in Houston, with Walter Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Palo Alto Church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Buchanan Jr.
STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Buchanan Jr., 68, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Curtis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jane Strickland
Jane Wilson Strickland, 88, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Trinity Health Care Center inColumbus. Ms. Strickland was born on June 10, 1934, to Leo Curtis and Agnes Milam Wilson. She married Harold Strickland on May 16, 1956, and together they had three children. She was a graduate of The University for Women where she obtained a double major in Chemistry and Biology. Ms. Strickland was a well-respected member of the medical field and spent her career serving as a medical technologist at Doster Hospital, Dr. Glenn Richardson’s office and Dr. Raymond Lott’s office in Columbus. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher and the organizer of many holiday bazaars. She enjoyed serving in her church, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Commercial Dispatch
Rommay Hatcher
Rommay Fay Hatcher, 83, peacefully passed away on October 4, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Mississippi. Funeral services will be Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Gunter Peel Chapel, with Rev. Melvin Mordecai officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Commercial Dispatch
Walter Clay Jr.
COLUMBUS — Walter Clay Jr., 73, died Oct. 3 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Educational attainment hampers area development
One of the biggest challenges faced by Lowndes County is bettering its educational attainment, the CREATE Foundation’s Lewis Whitfield told a crowd of about 70 people Monday night during the Lowndes County Foundation’s Community Conversation 2.0. The public event, held at the Nissan Auditorium in Parkinson Hall on...
Commercial Dispatch
Ann Keller
WEST POINT — Ann Elmore Keller, 77, died Oct. 2, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center of West Point. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with James Towery officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Keller was born...
Commercial Dispatch
William Taylor II
Born, raised, and died on the Taylor homestead in the prairie of western Lowndes County, Bill Taylor was a true lover of the people and places around him. William Randolph Taylor II (Bill), age 74, born on June 16, 1948, to Catherine and Penn Taylor, died at home, after a multi-year battle with a rare cancer.
Comments / 0