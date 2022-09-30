Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Mimimum Wage increase in January
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year. The current...
Daily Advocate
Lady Wave soccer falls just short to Newton, 3-1
PLEASANT HILL — It was another close game for the Greenville High School girls’ soccer team. After coming off a last second 2-1 loss to Xenia, they lose another road match. This time, they fall 3-1 at Newton High School on Oct. 1. Head coach Dave Ernst said...
