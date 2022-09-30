Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village Rescue hosts blood drive
NEW MADISON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Conference Center, 320 North Main St., New Madison. Everyone who registers to donate with...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice welcomes hospice aide
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Kerstin Breece to their care team. Breece joins the agency as a hospice aide. Breece graduated from Van Wert High School. She received her STNA in 2018 and, in 2021, earned her CPR, Medication Administration, and non-violent crisis certifications. Hospice is...
Daily Advocate
City of Greenville Trick-or-Treat
GREENVILLE — Trick or Treat in the City of Greenville will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Your cooperation is appreciated in keeping with this time frame. Parents or guardians are encouraged to accompany children during this time; and are also advised to thoroughly inspect all the children’s candy received (for possible tampering) before consuming.
Daily Advocate
Edison Foundation holiday event is Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
Daily Advocate
Richard Ryan turns hobby and transplant into a life of giving
NEW MADISON — Sometimes, it takes one event to change one’s perspective on life. For Richard Ryan of New Madison, it was going through a liver transplant after battling non-alcoholic cirrhosis. Ryan spent one year on the waiting list for a new liver. On July 23, 2018, he...
Daily Advocate
Darke Co. Foundation awards $195,000 in Community Grants
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program at the Birchwood Center in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community. The $195,000 in grants came from 30...
Daily Advocate
Milkweed pod collection with Darke SWCD
GREENVILLE — The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) is seeking public involvement to collect common milkweed seed pods from established plants. Pods can be dropped off at the Darke Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office until Nov. 15. The collected pods will be cleaned and the seed will be used to establish new plantings and to create additional habitat for the Monarch Butterfly in Ohio.
Daily Advocate
Keihl enrolled at Marietta College
MARIETTA — Brayden Keihl, of Versailles, has enrolled for in-person learning for the Fall 2022 semester and is part of Marietta College’s Class of 2026. Keihl, who is a graduate of Versailles High School, is majoring in Petroleum Engineering. Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in more than 50 majors offered at Marietta.
Daily Advocate
BHS announces king and queen
The 2022 Bradford High School Homecoming King and Queen are Dalton Reck and Isabella Brewer.
Daily Advocate
Darke County Parks offering fall fun
GREENVILLE — If you’re looking for some fall family fun, look no further than Darke County Parks. Fall Bear’s Mill Open House, Oct. 8 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m., Historic Bear’s Mill – Crisp Fall leaves, pumpkins and warm apple cider will set the stage for the annual Fall Open House.
Daily Advocate
Court stats for September
GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for September 2022. There were 278 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in September 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 46 criminal, 7 OMVIs, 133 other traffic and 92 civil cases. There were 292 cases terminated/disposed of in September 2022.
Daily Advocate
Chamber and MSG help small businesses
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce a new, joint program called Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. “We wanted to provide opportunities for...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. for their regular meeting. GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. for the October regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Francis receives AMP Seven Hats Award
VERSAILLES — Kyle Francisis was named the 2022 recipient of the AMP Seven Hats Award.The award was presented to Kyle Francis during the 2022 AMP Annual Conference, which took place Sept. 26-28 in Columbus. The AMP Seven Hats Award — modeled after the American Public Power Association’s national Seven...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
HARASSMENT: At 1:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised that around midnight of that day, she was at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Swetizer Street when the suspect, Jase Blocher, followed her to the residence and began yelling at her out of his vehicle window. She advised they do have a one-year-old daughter together, but she advised the daughter was not with her at the time; therefore, he didn’t have a reason to follow her. She advised police had trespassed him from the residence, and she did not feel safe knowing he was around. It was advised Blocher had sent her death threats for her and her current boyfriend before he deleted them from the chat. Officers were able to get the messages from her apple watch, as messages do not delete from the watch unless she deletes them. The female victim advised she no longer feels safe with the messages he sent her and photos of the messages were taken to be put into the case file. Blocher was issued a citation for telecommunications harassment.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss bond redemption
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss a bond redemption. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills there is $50,990.87 in the General Fund and $26,066.98 in the Outside General Fund; for a grand total of $77,057.85.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
Daily Advocate
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Daily Advocate
Greenville volleyball loses a close one to Xenia, 3-2
GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave volleyball team came close to a victory, but couldn’t get the final set win. Greenville High School fell to Xenia High School in five sets on Oct. 4 at Greenville. Head coach Michelle Hardesty said the team is still learning how to make...
Daily Advocate
High school football playoff update
DARKE — With October games starting, it is officially the start of the playoff push for high school football. By the end of October, the first round of the playoffs will have been played. Teams around the area will have three games left to move up in the OHSAA...
