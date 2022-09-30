BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend was dreary, as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Ian brought rain and clouds to our area, with some parts of our region seeing over 2″ of rain over the weekend. Today, that system will be east of us, allowing drier air to flow in from out west. As a result, skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the low-60s in some areas. Overnight, a few clouds from the low-pressure system out east will flow in, but besides that, and some patchy fog, tonight will be cool and quiet. Then tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon will be quiet and partly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. So most of this week will be great for going outside. The nice, sunny weather lasts until Friday morning, when a cold front will push in from the northwest and bring a few showers into our area. Not much rain is expected, but cooler air will flow in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s over the weekend. On the bright side, this weekend will be mostly sunny. In short, the first workweek of today will start out with rising, nearly seasonable temperatures and sunshine, before the workweek ends with cooler air and a slight chance of rain.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO