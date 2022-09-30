Read full article on original website
WVU focuses on injury recovery, fundamentals in open week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is in an open week this week. It gives the team a break before the rest of the season while also giving coaches more time to evaluate the team’s shortcomings. For head coach Neal Brown, a lot of discussion during his press conference...
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer and current Green Bay Packers Corner Rasul Douglas joined First at 4. He talked about his two seasons at WVU, what stood out to him while at WVU, how he feels about the current state of WVU football, and changes to the landscape of college football.
WVU Men’s and Women’s basketball continues growth in preparation for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Both men’s and women’s basketball is continuing to ramp up as practice continues in Morgantown. For the men’s side, the team has three fifth year players, three seniors and a large sophomore core. With that in mind, the competitiveness of the team for spots in the rotation is something that head coach Bob Huggins has taken note of.
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported. Boy’s Soccer. Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0. Morgantown 2 - Weir 1. Bridgeport...
First at 4 Forum: Meshea Poore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meshea Poore, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia University, joined First at 4. She talked about WVU’s Diversity Week, why diversity conversations are important for West Virginia, and how different events prepare students for life during and after college. You can...
Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
Fairmont State professor named ASCE WV Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University Professor of Engineering Technology has been named the American Society of Civil Engineers WV Section Educator of the Year. Professor Tia Como has won the prestigious award, one that is given annually to an ASCE member and educator who has positively impacted the lives of their students inside and outside the classroom.
WVU students and parents share concern about mold in the dorms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryan Duft and Michael Dyer were excited to start their freshman year at West Virginia University. However, both started to feel ill after they moved into Summit Hall. The boys said their room was always moist, and they experienced what they said was mold on the...
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
Tasty Tuesday: Mia Margherita
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Mia Margherita in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Starting October with mild, sunny conditions!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend was dreary, as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Ian brought rain and clouds to our area, with some parts of our region seeing over 2″ of rain over the weekend. Today, that system will be east of us, allowing drier air to flow in from out west. As a result, skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the low-60s in some areas. Overnight, a few clouds from the low-pressure system out east will flow in, but besides that, and some patchy fog, tonight will be cool and quiet. Then tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon will be quiet and partly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. So most of this week will be great for going outside. The nice, sunny weather lasts until Friday morning, when a cold front will push in from the northwest and bring a few showers into our area. Not much rain is expected, but cooler air will flow in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s over the weekend. On the bright side, this weekend will be mostly sunny. In short, the first workweek of today will start out with rising, nearly seasonable temperatures and sunshine, before the workweek ends with cooler air and a slight chance of rain.
Mask policy to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics. This comes in anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year. The CDC recently...
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say work on the Laneville Bridge replacement project in Tucker County is ahead of schedule. A temporary replacement bridge is place over Red Creek on Forest Road 19, but it is not yet ready for either pedestrian or vehicular traffic. According to the Forest Service,...
Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in a drug ring that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown. Adrianna Bean, 22 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man lost all of his possessions on Tuesday when his truck caught fire at an Elkins campground. Deputies were dispatched to Bear Heaven Campground on Tuesday for a vehicle fire, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Once of the scene, the owner of...
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
First at 4 Forum: Tucker County Animal Shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stacy from the Tucker County Animal Shelter joined First at 4. She brought Injury, a 15-week-old cat that is up for adoption, and where and how to find animals up for adoption. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.
Sweet A Licious thriving one year after a devastating fire
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One year ago, several were left without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in downtown Buckhannon. Michelle Jack lost her ice cream shop, Sweet A Licious to this tragedy. “It was really devastating. It really changed the look of Main Street significantly...
