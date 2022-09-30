ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County Council divided over ARP funds for Behrend project

By Chelsea Swift
Four votes at an Erie County Council finance committee meeting could eventually lead to millions of federal dollars being allocated to a local university project.

It’s an initiative to bring more jobs to Erie County, but not all council members are on board.

Erie’s Public Schools makes history as first school district in Pa. to be removed from Financial Watch list

After Erie County Executive Brenton Davis pledged American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars to a Penn State Behrend project, there was some back and forth at an Erie County Finance Committee meeting Thursday evening.

Four Erie County Councilmembers voted to push the resolution forward to Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Penn State Behrend brings millions into our town, brings millions into Erie, brings millions into Erie County. So many students live there and the money that they invest in. This is a good project,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilmember.

Chairwoman Ellen Schauerman, Vice Chairman Jim Winarski and Councilman Charlie Bayle also supported the resolution.

Five million American Rescue Plan dollars would go towards Penn State Behrend’s Project RESOLVE, which includes creating a center with a plastics laboratory and a battery-testing facility.

“We’re being proactive, being progressive, we’re thinking just a little bit ahead of ourselves, because how do we fix the poverty level? You bring in good paying jobs,” said Shank.

One county councilwoman said while she supports education in the region, she does not support the ordinance. She said we will have to see how the vote plays out next week.

“If it benefits an institution and a business that is going to make commercial profit from it that’s a serious consideration. What is the county going to get, what are county taxpayers going to get more importantly as their return on investment?” said Mary Rennie, Erie County Councilmember.

County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business

Councilwoman Rennie said she believes the county executive didn’t have the right to pledge the ARP funding and that she is concerned about the future of the project.

“There’s also no bumper guards on it, so the county could stand to be the prime investor in this project at 5 million dollars. We don’t have the power to take that money back,” said Rennie.

Comments / 0

YourErie

County council fails to pass ARP funds for Penn State Behrend’s ‘Project Resolve’

Standing room only. Wednesday’s Erie County Council meeting drew a lot of attention from the community. Specifically, County Executive Brenton Davis’s proposal of using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for Penn State Behrend’s “Project Resolve”. The resolution failed to pass by a vote of four-to-three, but before the vote, the council chambers got a little […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council approves first reading in support of stormwater fee

Erie City Council has approved the first reading of the stormwater management fee proposal. After rejecting the proposal last year, Erie City Council is supporting the stormwater fee ordinance. All seven members of council voted in favor of the ordinance. If it passes again at a meeting later this month, stormwater fees would be in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Council to discuss ‘Project Resolve’ ARP funding

A recent agenda item for Erie County Council is still causing tension among council members. The agenda item in question is the $5 million to Penn State Behrend’s “Project Resolve.” During a September county council meeting, some council members questioned County Executive Brenton Davis’s actions. County Council Chairman Brian Shank said this isn’t the case. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Next steps for Erie County Courthouse cafe still undecided

Discussions surrounding the next steps for the Erie County Courthouse cafe are ongoing. The cafe was operated by Chef Lisa Heidelberg who had a lease with Erie County. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said the original $600 a month lease was changed to $0 during the pandemic by the Dahlkemper Administration. As a result, the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City council voting to add annual stormwater fees on Wednesday

Next year, city property owners could start paying annual stormwater fees, depending on a vote at Wednesday morning’s city council meeting. Last year, city council voted down the stormwater fees as members stated they needed more information. Wednesday, they will reconsider that fee. In 2023, city property owners could pay an additional annual fee. Last […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Active shooter response training for general public on Nov. 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health has announced an upcoming active shooter training that’s open to the public. The free event, Active Shooter and Stop the Bleed Training, will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Erie County Department of Public Safety building, 2880 Flower Road in Erie. The training […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ECGRA awards Girard $150K for neighborhood improvements, growth

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) made a stop on Main Street in the borough of Girard during its summer-long ” Rural Listening Tour.” ECGRA awarded Girard $150,000 to assist in improvements and growth in the borough. The money is from a Mission Main Street grant. The mayor of Girard told us this money […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Union City Public Library

The Loving Giving Local drawing, seen on Good Morning Erie, sent our team south to Union City on Wednesday. The Union City Library is an independent full-service community library that shares services with the Erie County library system. The space is bright and modern but is actually more than two decades old. “The library was […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

New opportunity to meet and greet with Erie’s police officers starts

Residents are invited to have coffee with a cop to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community with formal and informal conversations. Free cups of coffee are starting conversations between police and residents to discuss what efforts could be made to make Erie safer for all. Coffee, cops, and community is the drive of […]
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Tamarack Wildlife Center gets new aviary

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On an October afternoon in Saegertown, down a dirt road with cattle lowing in a field across the way, is a small patch of buildings. They look like a house, a couple of outbuildings and a barn. The only indication that important work is happening here is an understated sign: Tamarack Wildlife Center. […]
SAEGERTOWN, PA
YourErie

Break out the tartan for Edinboro Homecoming 2022

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Art, music, reunions and the high-energy excitement of one of the region’s signature fall events will fill the Edinboro campus and surrounding community during Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 6-8. “This year’s Homecoming is all about celebrating our history, unique identity and the traditions of Edinboro,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate vice president of […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee

A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police officer honored with Officer Jason Belton award

A City of Erie Police officer is being honored for his engagement with the community. Officer Max Brozell received the Officer Belton award Wednesday. The award commemorates the spirit of Jason Belton, an Erie Police Officer who died in October 2021. Brozell, the recipient of the award, said he worked alongside Belton and was inspired […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville man faces charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attacks

A Meadville man is facing charges involved with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. According to an FBI press release, Mikhael Slye is shown in multiple video screenshots during the attacks. The affidavit alleges that Slye was involved in an incident with law enforcement outside the Capitol Building. It said he used a bike […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Greater Erie Auto Auction celebrates new ownership

Greater Erie Auto Auction in Fairview celebrated new ownership. Glovis America purchased the auto auction to become the new owners and operators of the facility. New improvements and additions will be coming soon including mechanical services and expanding the building with new employees. The chief executive officer said the management team played a huge role […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage

At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
ERIE, PA
