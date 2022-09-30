Read full article on original website
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.
Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in a drug ring that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown. Adrianna Bean, 22 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.
Brothers charged for stealing tractor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving. Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County. Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is...
Man charged after several complaints of animal cruelty
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police received several complaints that he was hitting his dog. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mykel Jackson, 24, on Sept. 30 after receiving multiple complaints about cruelty to animals at his home, according to a criminal complaint.
