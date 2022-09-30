Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation
The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
