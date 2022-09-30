James Edward Roe, Sr.

CENTREVILLE — James "Jim" Edward Roe, Sr., of Centreville, MD passed away on September 22, 2022, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. After a brave battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was 76.

Born on March 5, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, he lived his early life in Ferguson, MO. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1964. He graduated with an accounting degree from Benjamin Franklin University in DC in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart and one and only love in 1968. They lived in St. Peters, MO for many years where they raised their young family. In 1983 they moved to Maryland where worked for many years for CitiCorp as the Director of Franchise Marketing and a Branch Manager. After retirement, Jim and Sharon moved to Centreville MD where he worked for Callahan's Gas. He made many friends there and became an active member of The Knights of Columbus at Our Mother of Sorrows where they attended church. Jim was also very involved at the food bank there. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Sharon. They traveled Europe, saw many National Parks, visited all 50 States and every Presential Library. He adored his children but his grandchildren were the light of his life. He taught them woodworking and math and loved attending their sports and musical performances.