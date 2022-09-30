Raymond Spradling

CENTREVILLE — Raymond Franklin "Ray" Spradling, age 67, of Centreville, MD died August 23, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray is survived by the love of his life, partner of 49 years and wife of 40 years Mercey, daughters Stephanie Cutsail and Nicole Ebrahimi, son-in-law Arya Ebrahimi, four grandchildren Anderson, Emmanuel, Quinton and Colin, mother Regina Hendrix, aunts, uncle, cousins, half-brother, and godchildren.

Ray was born January 29, 1955 at Theodora Snow Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. and raised in Charleston, WV, by his grandparents amongst his aunts and uncles. Ray attended Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy for grades 7-8 where he made several lifetime friends and earned rank of Lieutenant Commander and Company Commander of the Flag Detail. He also went on to Stanton Military Academy for grade 9, then Bishop McNamara for grades 10-11, while living in Forestville, MD. Ray took education seriously, earning his GED and attending night school while working full time in various fields including typewriter machine repairman, route salesman for Coca Cola, and as a real estate agent. He earned his BS in 1990 from UMUC, at which point he began his career in home building. In 1994, he moved his family to a custom home he built in Queen Anne's County on Maryland's Eastern Shore to pursue a career in Construction Management. From 1994-2018 he worked overseeing commercial and multifamily development specializing in workforce and affordable housing projects in Maryland and Virginia. In 2000, Ray moved his family into the town of Centreville, where his wife still resides. In 2018 Ray retired and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren.

