QUEENSTOWN — Steven Charles Kindrat of Centreville, MD died on September 26, 2022. He was 68.

Born in Washington, DC on August 13, 1954, he was the son of the late Jaroslua Kindrat and Kazimiera Stanislawczyk Kindrat. He worked for the facilities department at the Catholic University of America for 34 years before retiring in May of 2019. In 1987, Steve married Brenda. They were married for 18 years before Brenda's passing in 2005.