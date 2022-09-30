Nancy Moore Leonard CHESTER — Nancy Moore Leonard of Chester, Maryland passed away at her home on September 21, 2022 with her daughter, Cynthia Leonard at her side. She was 94 years old.

Nancy was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Downie W. Moore and the late Margery Rathburn Moore. She graduated from Ohio State University. She was an avid horse rider which is how she met her late husband Robert (Bob) A. Leonard. They were married in 1950 and moved to Maryland where together they bred and raised thoroughbred racehorses throughout much of their lives at the prominent thoroughbred horse farm, Glade Valley Farms situated in Frederick, Maryland. The last of Nancy's bloodstock was sold at auction in 2016.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .