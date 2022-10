Pamela Whiting Friel Bernard SMYRNA, DE — Pamela Whiting Friel Bernard was born in Easton Maryland Hospital on November 8, 1944.

Known to her friends and family as Pam Friel, Pam grew up in the beautiful historic Queenstown, Maryland, and is the beloved daughter of the late Mary Matilda Parks Friel and the late James Reynolds Friel, Sr.