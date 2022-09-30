Robert Marion Owens "Bobby"

QUEENSTOWN — Robert Marion Owens, affectionately known as Bobby, was born on June 7, 1946 in Elkton, MD. He was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Malcolm William Owens and Jerusha Agnes Johnson (Owens) of Port Deposit, MD.

Bobby was educated in the Cecil County public school system at the Colored Elementary School in Port Deposit and was a member of the last graduating class of the George Washington Carver High School in Elkton, MD in 1964. He later went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree from Bowie State University.