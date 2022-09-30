VF Corp. slashed its full-year outlook as it braces for lower-than-expected second quarter results on weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance at Vans and a more promotional environment in North America. The parent company of Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Supreme revealed the downgraded guidance at its annual investor day on Wednesday, with revenue now expected to be up approximately 5 percent to 6 percent in constant dollars, versus the company’s previous 7 percent growth outlook. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.70, versus $3.18 in the prior year and compared to previous...

