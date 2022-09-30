ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Nike Just Stumbled. Is It Still a Buy?

Nike disappointed investors with rising inventory levels and lower gross margin. But Nike’s brand remains strong -- and the digital business is booming. It’s important to look at Nike through a long-term lens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading.
Sourcing Journal

VF Refocuses on Regional Production

VF Corp. slashed its full-year outlook as it braces for lower-than-expected second quarter results on weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance at Vans and a more promotional environment in North America. The parent company of Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Supreme revealed the downgraded guidance at its annual investor day on Wednesday, with revenue now expected to be up approximately 5 percent to 6 percent in constant dollars, versus the company’s previous 7 percent growth outlook. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.70, versus $3.18 in the prior year and compared to previous...
Motley Fool

These 2 Former Growth Stocks Are Down Over 85%, but They're Not Exactly Bargains

The Nasdaq-100 technology index is down more than 33% in 2022. Robinhood's customer base and revenue are consistently shrinking. Peloton can't afford another net loss as bad as the one it incurred during fiscal 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TechCrunch

App Store experienced sharp revenue drop in September, Morgan Stanley says

Woodring said gaming was the biggest reason for the decline as the sector plunged 14% year-on-year in revenue. He noted that net revenue growth for the top 10 markets for the App Store decelerated, apart from regions like China, Taiwan and South Korea, which grew or stayed flat. These top 10 markets make up almost 87% of the App Store’s revenue.
Motley Fool

Down 30% to 50%, These Stocks Are Essential Bear Market Buys

Home Depot’s earnings are climbing in spite of the general economic situation. Etsy has kept a great number of active buyers it acquired earlier in the pandemic. Amazon’s dominance in two big businesses is a great reason to believe in this stock for the long term. You’re reading...
invezz.com

Tesla just reported deliveries for its fiscal Q3

Tesla delivered less than expected vehicles in its fiscal third quarter. Total production was up 41% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Tesla stock is currently down about 35% versus the start of 2022. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will likely open in the red on Monday considering the electric vehicles manufacturer, over...
