Oxford, NY

Oxford rallies back from 2-0 deficit to beat New Hope in five sets (Photos)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAyXJ_0iGBWcTK00

NEW HOPE — Playoff season hasn’t started yet, but if Oxford’s 3-2 win over New Hope Thursday was any indication, we’re in for some tight matches down the stretch.

The Chargers (25-9) picked up their second win in three days by erasing a 2-0 deficit, winning the final three games.

“A few of us have played every year together and I feel like that helps. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so when’s someone’s down at this point, we can go pick them up.”

It was all Trojans early.

Amari Prude had six kills in the first set, as New Hope took it 25-20.

In the second set, it was junior Annie Woolbright who scored the first five points en route to a 25-18 win to give the Trojans a 2-0 advantage.

The third set didn’t come so easy. Oxford stormed back in the third game, riding a hot streak from Olivia Waddell, who scored 17 kills in a 25-19 set for Oxford.

Chargers junior Addyson Shorter got the game-winning point to break a tie and take the fourth game 27-25, evening the match at 2-2.

Ava East was responsible for five points in the fifth and final game, which Oxford won 15-10.

“We have a bad habit of underestimating teams that we’ve beaten before,” Oxford sophomore Claire Wicker said. “So we try to carry it with us, not to underestimate certain teams.”

New Hope fell to 15-8.

“Being that close with a 6A school… it’s great to go to five sets with them and take them that far,” New Hope’s Anna Woolbright said. “We didn’t finish it like we wanted, but it was a great game and it doesn’t go as a loss in my book.”

Photos by Austin Frayser

