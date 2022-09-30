ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers spasmed in an odd manner.

Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes before being taken off the field and ambulanced to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to the Dolphins, Tagovailoa remained conscious throughout the night and had full movement in his extremities. He was expected to be discharged Thursday night and fly back to Miami with his teammates. The Bengals won 27-15 to hand the Dolphins their first loss of the season.

The injury comes four days after Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and returned after passing the concussion protocol.

He said Tuesday that he didn't injure his head against the Bills. He was active for Thursday's game after being listed on the injury report with back and ankle injuries.

--Field Level Media

