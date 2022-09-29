Read full article on original website
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
IPhone Report Sends Apple Below Key Support. Check the Chart.
Apple (AAPL) stock is off the low of the day but is still off more than 2% following a downbeat iPhone report. The Bloomberg report says that iPhone demand is not as strong as some investors may have hoped and that plans to boost production are now off the table.
Apple falls after Bank of America downgrades the iPhone maker on indications of a slowdown in consumer spending
Apple shares were downgraded to neutral from buy at Bank of America on Thursday, contributing to a nearly 5% drop in the iPhone maker's shares. The investment bank sees near-term risk to earnings from a weaker iPhone 14 cycle and a potential slowdown in services. BofA's fiscal 2023 earnings and...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
This Hydrogen Company's 5-Year Return Makes Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon Look Minor
Since 1997, Plug Power Inc PLUG has helped businesses optimize their carbon footprints, and over the past 5 years, produced eye-popping returns for investors. Since September 2017, Plug Power stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS, Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
Apple To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
Rosenblatt raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $160 to $189. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Apple shares fell 2.3% to $146.33 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target on V.F. Corporation VFC from $45 to $33. BMO Capital analyst Simeon...
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
CEO Tim Cook says Apple avoids the word 'metaverse' because the average person doesn't know what it means — a stark contrast to rival Facebook
Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed AR, VR, and more in a new interview with Dutch media outlet Bright. He said Apple avoids using the term "metaverse" because the average person doesn't know what it is. The tech giant's approach is a stark contrast to Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with the metaverse.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 343,830 Cars In Q3 2022
Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
I've had the new iPhone 14 for 2 weeks. I should've listened to Steve Jobs' daughter because I now regret buying it.
Every year I try to convince myself I won't give in and buy the latest iPhone, but I keep failing and I'm even more annoyed with myself this time.
Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours
Red, red, red: this was the color that prevailed on the stock display screens of Mega Tech on Wall Street on September 29th. Everywhere investors looked, everything was ugly because worries about the various challenges facing technology companies are only increasing. Investors are convinced that the economic slowdown and a...
India Weighs Plum Incentives To Lure Apple, Dell, HP As China's COVID-19 Lockdowns Weigh
India wants to boost the production of tablets and laptops to cut imports and make the country an export hub in the longer term. The federal technology ministry explored payments that could exceed half a billion dollars per company, Bloomberg reports. India plans to boost the financial incentives for tablet...
